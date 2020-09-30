American Fair Credit Council Announces New Board Addition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Fair Credit Council (AFCC) announced today that it has appointed Andrea Mitchell, the Managing Partner and a founding member of Mitchell Sandler LLC, to its Board of Directors.

“Andrea will be a key piece of the AFCC Board,” said AFCC President Robby H. Birnbaum. “Her history and insight will prove to be invaluable to our member companies as we continue to aid Americans facing crushing debt.”

“When I was approached with this opportunity, I was honored to lend my experience to the AFCC,” said Andrea Mitchell. “After advising countless private sector entities on government regulations, I look forward to working with the other members of the board to help this critical organization fulfill its mission to help consumers across the country in a fair and responsible manner.”

During her time at Mitchell Sandler LLC, Andrea has represented clients throughout the country on fair lending, fair servicing, and responsible banking issues. In addition, she has extensive experience in counseling clients on regulatory compliance, compliance risk management, and consumer protection laws.

Andrea holds a J.D. from American University-Washington College of Law, summa cum laude, and a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Consumer Financial Services Lawyers and has been a member of the American Bankers Association Regulatory Compliance Conference Fair Lending Workshop faculty since 2011.

About the American Fair Credit Council

The American Fair Credit Council (AFCC) is the national association of professional Consumer Credit Advocates. The AFCC, and its member companies, work to represent the rights of consumers struggling with the overwhelming burden of debt. The AFCC has developed a strict Code of Conduct centered on best practices designed to protect the rights of consumers and require member companies to follow stringent regulatory guidelines for operation. All AFCC members operate on a “No Advance Fee Model” and never charge a fee for services until a consumer’s debt has been successfully negotiated.