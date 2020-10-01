Baby Strollers and Prams Market - Actionable Research on COVID-19 | Product Innovation and Premiumization to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The global baby strollers and prams market size is poised to grow by USD 1 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Manufacturers are consistently coming up with baby strollers and prams equipped with innovative features and functionality. Vendors are integrating strollers and prams with modern technologies and innovations to ease parenting activities and to attain product differentiation. Although the incorporation of additional features and use of superior quality material makes these products higher priced compared with regular strollers and prams, their premiumization and ergonomic designs are attracting potential users. Vendors, such as Bugaboo International, are offering customization services, which allow customers to choose any color of chassis, base fabric, sun canopy, and side luggage basket cover of the stroller. These factors are expected to increase sales of strollers and prams. Therefore, innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization of products will drive the baby stroller and pram market growth.

Report Highlights:

The major baby strollers and prams market growth came from the baby comfort strollers segment. These strollers possess various features such as large storage baskets, canopy, parent and child trays, and full recline. Moreover, most comfort strollers have an aluminum-framed structure that makes them heavier in weight and more stable, resistant to rust, and maneuverable. However, market growth by the baby comfort stroller segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the baby 3-wheeler stroller, baby buggies, and baby tandem stroller segments.

Europe was the largest baby stroller and pram market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing urbanization, changing lifestyles of parents, dual-earning, and exposure to online platforms will significantly influence the growth of baby stroller and pram market size in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and North America.

The global baby strollers and prams market is fragmented. Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax Excelsior Ltd., Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Mothercare Plc, and Newell Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this baby strollers and prams market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global baby strollers and prams market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Emerging Demand for Eco-friendly Strollers will be a Key Market Trend

Parents are steadily demanding for strollers made with eco-friendly products, which will not have an adverse impact on the skin and overall health of babies. Manufacturers are also developing eco-friendly baby strollers that meet the safety requirements. One of the key vendors in the market is offering eco-friendly strollers that are made using recycled polyester formed from post-consumer water bottles. The emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers is one of the key baby stroller and pram market trends.

Baby strollers and prams market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby strollers and prams market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby strollers and prams market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby strollers and prams market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby strollers and prams market vendors

