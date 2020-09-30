KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CLI Funding VI LLC, Series 2020-3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to the Series 2020-3 Class A and Class B Notes issued by CLI Funding VI LLC (the “Issuer”), a container leasing securitization. The Issuer is a special purpose entity and wholly owned subsidiary of Container Leasing International, LLC (“SeaCube”) and has been structured to issue multiple series of notes. The Issuer currently has three series of notes outstanding, Series 2019-1, Series 2020-1, and Series 2020‑2.

Once the Series 2020-3 is issued, the securitization will be collateralized by a portfolio of 394,052 containers, with a net book value (NBV) of approximately $1,718 million and their respective leases. The fleet is comprised of approximately 24% refrigerated units (“reefers”), 73% dry units and 3% special units, such as Gensets. As reefers cost approximately $15,000 versus approximately $1,900 for standard dry container boxes, the NBV percentage of the portfolio represented by reefers is 63% and the proportion of dry units is 32%. Approximately 63% of the collateral pool by NBV is on long-term lease with an average remaining term of 4.45 years (53 months). Approximately 31% of the collateral pool by NBV is on finance lease and 5% is on master lease. Less than 1% of the collateral pool by NBV is off-lease. The containers are relatively young with a weighted average age of 4.04 years.

In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2020-3 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Issuer’s outstanding Series 2019-1 Notes, Series 2020-1, and Series 2020-2 Notes at transaction close. The affirmation will reflect both the collateral performance, which is expected to be in line with the respective KBRA rating scenarios, and the expectation that the classes will continue to pass their respective rating level stresses with the addition of the Series 2020-3 Notes.

All series feature the same amortization structures. After interest is paid sequentially to both classes, principal is paid sequentially based on a minimum schedule (fifteen-year amortization), followed by scheduled principal (ten-year amortization) and any supplemental principal. Supplemental principal is paid when the outstanding principal balance of a respective class is greater than its asset base. The series asset base is calculated by multiplying the aggregate asset value of the containers by the advance rate and then by the series asset allocation. All series also include early amortization events whereby the senior class receives all funds after interest is paid on both classes. Series specific early amortization events include series specific events of default, if an interest coverage ratio is less than 2.0x for four consecutive months, or if the weighted average age of the collateral pool exceeds 9 years.

