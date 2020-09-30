OmniTRAX and Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership Launch Rail-Ready Sites Program to Bring Jobs and Growth to NW Ohio

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniTRAX Inc., a comprehensive logistics solutions provider and affiliate of The Broe Group, is launching its Rail-Ready Sites program on the Northern Ohio & Western Railway (NOW) with support from the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership. The Rail-Ready Sites program connects companies looking to maximize supply chain performance with rail-served properties.

OmniTRAX and Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership are marketing three initial sites on the NOW, with parcels ranging from 14 to 72 acres. NOW, which interchanges with Class 1 railroads CSX and Norfolk Southern, currently works with companies in the industrial and manufacturing sectors, as well as producers of limestone, lime and pressed board. To review the sites and learn more about how OmniTRAX helps companies locate on rail-served properties, visit this link.

“The I-75 corridor in Northwestern Ohio is bustling due to its proximity to several major markets and great infrastructure. The sites we’ve identified with the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership take advantage of these benefits and the area’s growing industrial base provides great product for attracting new industries,” said Ean Johnson, Vice President of Industrial Development at OmniTRAX.

David Zak, President & CEO of Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership, said, “Seneca County continues to experience strong economic growth due to its strong workforce, business-friendly climate, and local government support. Being able to use a short line transportation company like OmniTRAX also delivers an additional advantage for companies considering siting facilities here.”

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.

About Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership

Started in 1983 as the Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corp. (SIEDC), the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving positive economic, downtown, and community development in Tiffin and Seneca County, Ohio, which consistently ranks among the top communities nationally for economic development. Learn more about the great things going on in Tiffin and Seneca County at www.tiffinseneca.org.