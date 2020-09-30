LinQuest Awarded a Position on $950 Million Advanced Battle Management Systems Contract

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinQuest Corporation (LinQuest), a leader in space systems technology solutions for U.S. defense and intelligence communities, has been awarded a position on a $950 million ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity(ID/IQ) contract for Advanced Battle Management Systems (ABMS). LinQuest will advance, demonstrate, and proliferate capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The contract is part of a multiple-award, multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our team,” says Tim Dills. “We look forward to supporting JADC2 with our expertise and innovative capabilities.”

The goal of the ABMS acquisition strategy is to streamline the development process in order to provide capabilities that equip the Air Force and Space Force to function effectively with other military services.

