Capco Announces Strategic Partnership with IGM Financial to Deliver Exceptional Client and Advisor Experiences

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capco, the global management and technology consultancy, announces a strategic partnership with IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO), a leading wealth and asset management company. The partnership will enable IGM to deliver market-leading client and advisor experiences through end-to-end digitization and process automation.

The centerpiece of this partnership features Capco onboarding IGM as a charter client on PlatformZero℠, its fully cloud-based digital and automation solution for financial services.

“As part of our ongoing digital transformation, we selected Capco’s PlatformZero to help us seamlessly automate our core business processes from end-to-end. This is an important capability for our clients, advisors and operations teams. The solution leverages and integrates our previous investments in mobile and digital technologies through Salesforce and the consolidated, modern dealer platform R-Broker from Broadridge (NYSE: BR),” said Mike Dibden, COO of IGM.

Through working with Capco, several IGM activities that were previously paper-based have already been completely digitized, including account openings, external transfers-in and account/client updates. This is creating an exceptional experience for IGM’s clients and advisors and contributing to operational quality and efficiencies.

“It is a testament to the vision of IGM’s team, the strength of the partnership between IGM and Capco, as well as the innovation and energy of Capco Canada, that we have been able to build and leverage the capabilities inherent in PlatformZero to create this experience for IGM’s clients. We are committed to continuing to invest in and develop the capability,” said Lance Levy, CEO of Capco.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with IGM as we shape the next phase of digital and automation transformation for the financial industry. PlatformZero is a unique capability developed by Capco, leveraging our 20-plus year history providing leading-edge consulting and technology solutions for our financial services clients,” said Chris Ford, Managing Partner of Capco Canada.

The partnership with Capco is the latest initiative in support of IGM’s ongoing execution of a previously announced five-year transformation to modernize its digital platforms and technology infrastructure.

About PlatformZero℠

PlatformZero is a fully cloud-based digital and automation solution focused exclusively on the financial services industry. PlatformZero is designed to increase efficiency and eliminate high-cost processes across the back office and improve control and service for end-to-end process digitization. PlatformZero’s low-code solution helps financial institutions sell and service their clients more effectively. PlatformZero provides a wide range of digital, automation, and integration features and is fully customizable for banking, wealth and insurance industries.

About Capco

Capco is a global management and technology consultancy dedicated to the financial services industry. Our professionals combine innovative thinking with unrivaled industry knowledge to offer our clients consulting expertise, complex technology and package integration, transformation delivery and managed services to move their organizations forward. Through our collaborative and efficient approach, we help our clients successfully innovate, increase revenue, manage risk and regulatory change, reduce costs, and enhance controls. We specialize primarily in banking, capital markets, wealth and asset management and insurance. We also have an energy consulting practice in the US. We serve our clients from offices in leading financial centers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit our web site at www.capco.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.