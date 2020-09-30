Inspire Brands to Invest in and Deploy ItsaCheckmate

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspire Brands announced today that it has entered into a preferred customer relationship with ItsaCheckmate, the leading solution that integrates multiple online ordering platforms into point-of-sale (POS) systems. Inspire will also be a strategic partner to ItsaCheckmate and has made an investment in the company’s Series A financing round. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“ The adoption of digital channels in the restaurant industry has rapidly accelerated over the past few months, and we see consumer demand for online ordering only continuing to grow. ItsaCheckmate is an industry leading solution to seamlessly integrate multiple online ordering platforms, expand guest access to our restaurants, while decreasing complexity for team members,” said Paul Brown, co-founder and CEO of Inspire Brands.

To date, ItsaCheckmate has been successfully integrated into the POS systems of more than 1,100 company and franchise Arby’s locations. Inspire is also developing the solution at Buffalo Wild Wings and SONIC Drive-in, with plans to launch a pilot in Q4 of 2020.

“ Inspire has built a portfolio of iconic brands and is a fantastic strategic partner to help rapidly expand our platform to their locations worldwide. ItsaCheckmate prides itself in providing a solution that blends both service and technology. This is an exciting moment for our company, and we are proud to partner with Inspire to meet guest demand for digital ordering,” said Vishal Agarwal, founder and CEO of ItsaCheckmate.

Across most of the Inspire system, food orders from various online ordering platforms and delivery services are received by restaurants on separate tablets and must be manually entered into the restaurant’s POS system. Most menus are manually managed across multiple platforms as well. ItsaCheckmate’s integration with Arby’s has yielded:

Expanded guest access to restaurants;

Decreased complexity for team members;

A timed order release where an order is delivered to the POS within five minutes of the delivery driver’s arrival;

A decreased unaccepted order rate; and

Improved accounting accuracy.

With ItsaCheckmate, orders from delivery platforms are automatically confirmed and systematically entered into POS systems – and they print out automatically on the same kitchen printer as the restaurant’s walk-in or other online orders. This enables restaurants to prepare food faster, reduce labor spent on manually entering orders, and reconcile accounting. Additionally, menus are automatically synced from the POS system to online direct and indirect ordering platforms, reducing overhead and complexity for restaurant teams.

About Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John’s locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit InspireBrands.com.

About ItsaCheckmate

ItsaCheckmate integrates multiple online ordering sources such as GrubHub, UberEats, Caviar, DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Ritual and many others directly to over 40 different restaurant POS systems including Brink, Toast, Revel, Aloha, Focus, and Micros for a flat monthly fee. For more information, watch the brief video demonstrating ItsaCheckmate’s capabilities and benefits on our YouTube channel or visit: www.itsacheckmate.com.