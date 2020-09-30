Acxiom Announces New Partnership With Demyst

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced a new partnership with Demyst, the leading external data marketplace for financial institutions. This data solution will allow financial services companies to easily find and evaluate data from hundreds of high-quality data sources to improve marketing effectiveness, reduce fraud and improve data governance and compliance.

This partnership combines Acxiom’s fifty years of expertise in ethical data use and customer data management with Demyst’s long history of bringing high value emerging data sources to leading financial institutions. The result is a customer data management platform that allows Acxiom financial services clients to accelerate their data discovery, analytics and mobilization efforts across the ecosystem of emerging data use cases throughout the entire customer lifecycle, without the costs and integration requirements associated with onboarding new data suppliers.

“Financial services institutions are facing major changes with today’s economic climate and rapid digitization due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tate Olinghouse, president of financial services at Acxiom. “External data growth is fueling new client outcomes. However, significant friction remains for these institutions to find, test and deploy new third-party data sources without extra costs, engineering builds and procurement challenges required to onboard new vendors. This new partnership with Demyst will deliver value to our customers by streamlining growth, saving them time and money while delivering unique data content within Acxiom’s trusted data management platform.”

“Acxiom seeks to be a one-stop shop for ethically sourced data sources that meet our industry leading privacy-compliant standards,” said David Skinner, chief strategy officer at Acxiom. “We are excited to add Demyst as a strategic partner to help data scientists tap into the explosive growth of emerging alternate data that offers new use cases for Acxiom clients.”

“Acxiom has an established position as a trusted data partner and steward for some of the most respected data-centric enterprises in the world,” said Mark Hookey, Demyst CEO. “Demyst is excited to partner with Acxiom’s market leading technology, compliance and data ethics processes to make better use of data and bring value to end clients and their customers under this umbrella.”

For more information about Acxiom’s strategic partnership with Demyst, visit www.acxiom.com/demyst

About Acxiom

Acxiom provides data-driven solutions that enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About Demyst

Demyst is the leading external data marketplace and helps data scientists tap into the explosive growth of emerging alternate data. The company’s service enables rapid data evaluation and use in partnership with many of the world’s leading data providers. Demyst has offices in New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Melbourne. Find out more at demyst.com.