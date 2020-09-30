Midco Selects Vecima to Transition Legacy System to  Next-Gen Solution supporting TiVo IPTV Launch

VICTORIA, B.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that leading regional internet and cable provider Midco has selected MediaScaleX™, Vecima’s unified video delivery solution, to power their next generation IPTV solution, MidcoTV. MediaScaleX will enable a wide range of IPTV functionalities including VOD, Linear, Start Over, Catch-Up TV, and nDVR. For Midco, the new investment amplifies its leadership position as an innovative service provider serving over 440,000 customers in the Midwestern United States.

“Vecima has long been a market leader in the video streaming and cable access industry. From their extensive legacy QAM video deployments, which we’ve trusted for years, to their scalable IPTV video streaming solutions, Vecima’s expertise and dependability are unmatched,” said Jon Pederson, Chief Technology Officer, Midco. “The transition from QAM to IPTV allows us to offer a feature-rich user experience well beyond traditional video solutions.”

System requirements included seamless third-party pre-integration with TiVo’s IPTV Suite of Solutions and the TiVo Experience. The next generation user experience is consistent across platforms, offering customers elegant navigation menus that focus on content recommendations, and providing Midco subscribers a superior video experience. The IPTV solution offers full-featured apps on a variety of platforms, all while allowing the user to stream their content from anywhere on any device, including managed Android TV set-top boxes (STBs) and mobile devices. Unlike a traditional cable TV offering, MidcoTV uses Wi-Fi connected devices making the service easier and more cost effective to provision. Midco customers can bring their own devices or they can receive self-install kits. The new install model is expected to reduce truck rolls for new service additions by as much as 80%.

“Vecima is leading the IPTV industry and we take pride in our ability to deliver TiVo’s next generation platform to both small and large operators globally,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “Using our end-to-end solution to transition Midco customers to IPTV will provide a highly innovative and personalized viewing experience.”

Midco has already launched MediaScaleX in Grand Forks, North Dakota with the Rapid City, Brandon, Fargo, and Bemidji markets to follow later in 2020. Further information about Vecima’s MediaScaleX solution is available at https://vecima.com/solutions/content-delivery-storage/.

About Midco

Founded in 1931, Midco is a leading provider of reliable, high-speed internet via fiber and fixed wireless technology. By 2025, Midco will deploy 10G, the next great leap for broadband – while also expanding its fiber network to rural areas. The company also delivers TV services including MidcoSN (a regional sports network), phone, data center and advertising services, plus wholesale networking solutions. Midco fiber serves 440,000 homes and business in 400 communities in Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Visit Midco.com to learn more about Midco and how the company gives back to the communities it serves.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.