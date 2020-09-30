University of Toledo Medical Center, University of Toledo Physicians Sign Network Agreements with Humana

TOLEDO, Ohio & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today it has signed Medicare and commercial plan network agreements with University of Toledo Medical Center (UTMC) and University of Toledo Physicians (UTP).

The contracts are in effect for certain Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) health plans and Humana commercial HMO and PPO health plans in Ohio and Michigan. Plan members have in-network access:

At UTMC , a community-focused teaching hospital in northwest Ohio. The 247-bed hospital is a major patient-care referral and teaching facility.

, a community-focused teaching hospital in northwest Ohio. The 247-bed hospital is a major patient-care referral and teaching facility. With more than 280 UTP physicians in an array of specialties and subspecialties. UTP is a multi-specialty faculty practice group affiliated with UTMC.

"This agreement is a reflection of our commitment of more than 50 years to offer quality health care near where people live and work,” said UTMC CEO Rick Swaine. “UTMC is pleased to be an in-network option for Humana members. We look forward to them placing their trust in us as we care for them and help them with their health care needs.”

“We are aligned with Humana in our dedication to compassionate, patient-centered health care, and pleased to join together to help its members be as healthy as they can,” said UTP Chief Physician Executive Kris Brickman, M.D. “Broadening access to care is important to all of us at UTP, particularly during these difficult times.”

“Expanding options for care has never been more imperative than it is today, given the challenges we face as the coronavirus pandemic continues,” said Humana Regional President Kathie Mancini. “Humana looks forward to collaborating with UTMC and University of Toledo Physicians in support of the health and well-being of people in northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan.”

Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

About University of Toledo Medical Center

Since 1964, The University of Toledo Medical Center has been serving the health needs of the Toledo community. Established as a teaching hospital to train the future physicians and medical professionals of the greater Toledo region, UTMC remains dedicated to providing advanced care and healing in a patient-centered environment. With access to the latest clinical trials and medical research we are committed to teaching the next generation of health-care professionals. For more information visit utmc.utoledo.edu.

About University of Toledo Physicians

The University of Toledo Physicians is the integrated medical group of The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, providing the highest quality personalized care to patients throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan. Our mission is to improve the human condition through excellence in patient care and medical discovery. Representing more than 280 physicians, UT Physicians are leaders in clinical care, research and education of the future physicians, providing care in a wide range of medical specialties from the most complex diagnoses and treatments to primary care for the entire family.

The primary site of inpatient care services is at the University of Toledo Medical Center, but many of our physicians practice at hospitals and medical offices throughout the region. For more information visit utphysicians.utoledo.edu.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

