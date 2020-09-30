TPAC Announces Double Down Gift Challenge With $50,000 Gift From Delta Dental of Tennessee to Support Arts Education Programs

With support from Delta Dental, TPAC teaching artists use music and puppetry to teach children in pre-schools and Head Start classrooms the value of dental care. (Photo: Business Wire)

Delta Dental of Tennessee supports TPAC’s work to educate young Tennesseans about overall wellness and growth through its Wolf Trap Early Learning Through the Arts program. (Photo: Business Wire)

In October, Delta Dental of Tennessee will match every $1 contributed to the TPAC Forward! Recovery Fund with $2 up to $50,000. The Fund supports TPAC’s nonprofit mission of providing expansive virtual arts experiences to students, families, and the greater community during the pandemic and in the extended recovery ahead.

In October, Delta Dental of Tennessee will match every $1 contributed to the TPAC Forward! Recovery Fund with $2 up to $50,000. The Fund supports TPAC’s nonprofit mission of providing expansive virtual arts experiences to students, families, and the greater community during the pandemic and in the extended recovery ahead.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) announces that long-time supporter and community partner, Delta Dental of Tennessee, is pledging a $50,000 challenge gift for the TPAC Forward! Recovery Fund in October to help TPAC expand virtual arts education and community engagement programming during the pandemic.

Delta Dental’s gift allows TPAC to solicit individual and corporate donations through a Double Down Gift Challenge in which Delta Dental will give $2 for every $1 donated up to $50,000 during the month.

Contributions to the TPAC Forward! Recovery Fund will help TPAC meet the challenges of an extended recovery ahead to bring the best performing arts, transformational education and community engagement programs to all Tennesseans for years to come.

To contribute, visit TPAC.ORG/Donate. TPAC is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. Gifts to TPAC are tax-deductible.

“For 40 years, TPAC has been a cultural anchor, providing enrichment and education to underserved populations through extensive arts education programs,” says Dr. Phil Wenk, President and CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee, who has served on TPAC’s Board of Directors since 2012 and is the current Vice-Chair.

“TPAC’s education programs teach children important academic and life skills, including oral hygiene and care, which impact their lives and health for years to come,” adds Dr. Wenk. “The role TPAC serves in inspiring lives through the arts directly aligns with the mission of Delta Dental, including our commitment to make our community a great place to live. They have been there for us, and now it’s time for us to be there for them.”

“We’re so proud of our extensive partnership with Delta Dental and their support in providing life-long learning opportunities that inspire and enhance the lives of Tennesseans,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “Delta Dental’s generous gift allows us to continue our virtual programming while our theaters are closed during the pandemic, and their example serves as a true beacon of philanthropy to encourage like-minded corporations and individuals to pledge their support in October with this matching gift challenge.”

Delta Dental of Tennessee supports TPAC’s mission in a variety of ways, including its work to educate young Tennesseans about overall wellness and growth through TPAC’s Wolf Trap Early Learning Through the Arts program.

With support from Delta Dental, TPAC teaching artists have been able to engage more children in pre-schools and Head Start classrooms, addressing the full range of early childhood developmental goals. With additional guidance from Delta Dental, TPAC has produced an educational video specifically designed to help parents and teachers show children the value of dental care.

A title sponsor of TPAC Gala, the nonprofit’s signature fundraiser, Delta Dental also supports community outreach programs like Kids Night on Broadway and has served as a presenting show sponsor for “The Wizard of Oz” and the TPAC and Lythgoe Family Give Kids Panto production of “Peter Pan and Tinkerbell – A Pirate’s Christmas.”

TPAC administers one of the most comprehensive, curriculum-based arts education programs in the United States, offering a variety of learning opportunities for children and adults. In addition to presenting the annual HCA Healthcare / TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC series and a wide variety of special engagements, TPAC is the proud performance home of three professional resident companies: Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre.

Institutional sponsors for TPAC include Nissan North America and Coca-Cola. TPAC is funded in part by support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.

Since 1980, the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center has welcomed more than 14 million audience members and served more than 1.8 million children and adults with performances at TPAC, teacher resources, professional development opportunities, classroom residencies, and enrichment programs. Each year, TPAC serves several hundred thousand audience members with the HCA Healthcare / TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC series, a variety of special engagements, and the productions of three resident artistic companies – Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre. TPAC’s mission is to lead with excellence in the performing arts and arts education, creating meaningful and relevant experiences to enrich lives, strengthen communities, and support economic vitality. For more information, visit TPAC.org.