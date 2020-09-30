Black & Veatch Joins Center for Hydrogen Safety to Help Accelerate Adoption of Low-Carbon Energy Source

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hydrogen applications are emerging as a low-carbon breakthrough that will transform the power generation market amidst the rapidly changing energy landscape. As a leader in innovative infrastructure solutions, Black & Veatch announces it has joined the Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS), a global nonprofit that supports and promotes the safe handling and use of hydrogen across industrial and consumer applications.

Efforts to decarbonize the power sector while maintaining a reliable, balanced generation mix remains a goal of the industry. Initial hydrogen turbine projects in Europe have demonstrated the viability of the technology, drawing acclaim for its promise to provide reliable baseload power.

“Hydrogen is a rising star in the changing energy landscape, particularly when it comes to pursuing robust decarbonization through renewables,” said Mario Azar, president of Black & Veatch’s power business. “Fully integrating hydrogen into the energy mix will be a complicated endeavor. This will require strong collaboration between engineering leaders such as Black & Veatch, technology integrators, investors, activists and regulators, along with the support of high-impact safety organizations such as CHS.”

With help from advances in battery storage, hydrogen is widely expected to make a star turn over the next decade, particularly as “gray hydrogen” — derived from fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas and coal — slowly gives way to “green hydrogen” produced with renewable energy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Black & Veatch as a new member of CHS,” said Nick Barilo, Director of the Center for Hydrogen Safety at the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. “They are clearly demonstrating their leadership as the first engineering and construction company to join CHS; this will enhance our impact in advancing safe practices across the hydrogen industry.”

“Clean, sustainable hydrogen has the potential to reduce and replace our reliance on fossil fuels,” said Jonathan M. Cristiani, advanced power fuels engineer with Black & Veatch’s power business. “CHS offers many benefits, but the true value of membership lies in the ability to learn and interact with CHS’ diverse membership base as we work towards the shared goal of promoting safety and best practices in this emerging technology.”

Earlier this year, the Intermountain Power Agency selected Black & Veatch as Owner’s Engineer on its Intermountain Power Project Renewal Project, one of the earliest installations of combustion turbine technology designed to use a high percentage of green hydrogen.

