Siemens Healthineers and WakeMed Announce Innovative Relationship to Advance Care and Improve Outcomes

MALVERN, Pa. & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Healthineers and WakeMed Health & Hospitals have established a 10-year, patient-focused, Value Partnership to innovate care delivery and improve patient outcomes through robotics initiatives, advanced imaging capabilities and artificial intelligence, along with provider and staff training. A trusted leader and innovator for more than 50 years, WakeMed is the first health system in N.C. to serve as a Siemens Healthineers Value Partnership hub site to pioneer new initiatives across its existing cardiovascular intervention and imaging programs.

Through this combined effort, WakeMed will introduce new cardiovascular robotic capabilities and state-of-the-art imaging equipment, providing outstanding care to Wake County and surrounding areas. WakeMed will serve as a best-in-class cardiovascular laboratory. Implementation of a world-class hybrid operating room, which – with the addition of ARTIS Icono and a Corindus CorePath GRX robot, can transform the delivery of care across a spectrum of specialties including: cardiac, vascular, neurosurgical, orthopedic, cancer and trauma services. Combining advanced imaging technology with top-line equipment and precise robotic assistance means more diagnostic capabilities and added patient comfort with 3D imaging capabilities that will provide significant reductions in patient scan times as well as radiation and contrast volume exposure, ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients and providers.

WakeMed and Siemens Healthineers will also form a Corindus Training Academy – a workforce development program and training site for advanced imaging and robotic intervention innovations. The opportunity to launch a biomedical workforce development program incorporating WakeMed and Siemens Healthineers employees will allow for constant resource development and advanced training.

With one million patient visits each year, WakeMed is the largest provider of care in Wake County and home to three full-service, acute care hospitals as well as a dedicated Heart Center, comprehensive Stroke Center, Children’s Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, two Trauma Centers and other specialty facilities and physician practices. The 941-bed health system offers an impressive range of health services and specialties including cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and more.

WakeMed and Siemens Healthineers will apply artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as AI-Rad Companion, which will support WakeMed’s ability to identify disease early, reduce variance in findings for imaging studies and participate in the development and launch of new clinical approaches.

WakeMed’s work with Siemens Healthineers will continue to expand over time and engage in additional innovations including the use of remote technologies and other transformational initiatives and clinical capabilities.

“Our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers aligns with WakeMed’s efforts to accelerate innovation, serve as a preferred partner among industry leaders with expertise in technology and a shared vision for the future as we support positive health outcomes for our many patients, their families and communities,” said Charles Harr, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon and chief medical officer for WakeMed Raleigh Campus. “Expertise, experience and advanced technology are hallmarks of WakeMed, including its rich history in being the area’s leader in cardiovascular interventions and care.”

WakeMed is located near the Siemens Healthineers’ flagship customer training facility in Cary, N.C.

“With WakeMed being right in the backyard of our Cary, N.C. location, it will allow for tremendous growth and collaboration in our already strong partnership, and high quality care for our own employees,” said David Pacitti, President and Head of Americas, Siemens Healthineers. “Our focus on developing technologies with WakeMed will create a hub for training, education, and the advancement of healthcare for the surrounding community.”

About WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Serving the community since 1961, WakeMed is a not-for-profit health care system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our community by providing outstanding and compassionate care to all. WakeMed’s 941-bed system comprises a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, including three full-service hospitals, seven emergency departments, a dedicated Children’s Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital, more than 80 physician offices and Wake County’s only Level I Trauma Center. WakeMed’s mission-driven team includes more than 9,800 employees, 1,500 volunteers and 1,300 affiliated physicians, along with the more than 580 physicians and providers with WakeMed Physician Practices – all representing the best minds and the biggest hearts and the finest quality in health care and community health. For more information, visit wakemed.org or follow WakeMed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.