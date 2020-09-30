SENTA Expands Presence to 50 Providers and 23 Clinical Locations in Metro Atlanta Through Affiliation With Atlanta Allergy & Asthma

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Ear Nose Throat & Allergy (“SENTA”) Partners is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma (“Atlanta Allergy”). SENTA is an ENT and allergy management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of ENT and allergy practices in the South.

For almost 50 years, Atlanta Allergy has been the leading provider of quality care, research and clinical innovation in the field of allergy, asthma and immunology throughout the greater Atlanta metropolitan area and other parts of Georgia. With 15 board-certified physicians and 10 advanced practice providers, Atlanta Allergy provides services from its 17 office locations. Additionally, Atlanta Allergy is the only National Allergy Bureau certified pollen counting station in the Atlanta area.

“Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been the leader in providing state of the art allergy care in the Metro Atlanta area for almost 50 years,” said Dr. David Tanner, President and CMO of Atlanta Allergy & Asthma. “We are excited to join SENTA and benefit from their expertise in practice management and growth strategies. Atlanta Allergy and Asthma has the goal of delivering exceptional allergy services to more areas in Metro Atlanta and beyond. SENTA will provide access to the resources needed to achieve our vision of expanding our expertise in allergy care in Metro Atlanta and other geographies.”

“SENTA is executing on our central growth strategy of affiliating with the highest quality ENT and allergy practices in the South, having quintupled our number of partner physicians in the past month. We are also focused on affiliating with best-in-class providers in this new partnership with Atlanta Allergy’s board-certified allergists and specialty-trained nurse practitioners,” said Adam Low, CEO of SENTA Partners. “It is our mission to be the partner and employer of choice for our physicians and our team members. We are looking forward to taking this partnership to the next level to accelerate Atlanta Allergy’s already-impressive history of growth in the local Atlanta community.”

SENTA is actively pursuing affiliation opportunities across the South. To learn more about a partnership opportunity with SENTA, contact John Bennett, VP of M&A and Corporate Development at john.bennett@sentapartners.com.

About SENTA Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, SENTA Partners is an ENT and allergy management services organization. SENTA’s partner practice clinical mission is providing compassionate patient care and utilizing state-of-the-art treatments and procedures to ensure effective relief of a patient’s symptoms. SENTA supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital for growth with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. SENTA’s affiliate network consists of 50 providers at 23 clinical locations and 2 surgery centers throughout Georgia. SENTA is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm with investment and operating professionals in Chicago and Nashville. For more information about SENTA Partners, please visit: www.sentapartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and inorganic growth through industry consolidation. Shore has over $1 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. More information about Shore Capital Partners can be found at www.shorecp.com.