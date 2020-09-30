BPM Expands Technology Solutions Practice

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announces its combination with Silicon Valley-based Caravel Partners. The combination, which will go into effect October 1, 2020, expands BPM’s Technology Solutions practice for clients needing real-time business solutions in a digital-first world.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Caravel team,” said Bryan Rhody, BPM Partner, Technology Solutions. “At a time when businesses need the power of technology and remote operational solutions more than ever before, we are excited to add the amazing Caravel team to ensure our clients have access to the most powerful software for their budget and diverse needs.”

Caravel Partners helps companies grow their operations efficiently by developing scalable processes and deploying ERP software technology solutions. The team works with like-minded SMB, mid-market and enterprise clients across various industries developing leading practices and building technology roadmaps.

“We look forward to joining BPM and expanding our opportunities by combining with the BPM team,” said Caravel Managing Partner Scott Curry. “We are ready to solve complex business problems with modern tools, practices and solutions.”

From software evaluation and selection to ERP systems implementation, BPM’s now-expanded Technology Solutions team is ready to enable businesses with software that will help streamline and automate processes to manage change in an evolving economy.

“As we navigate and embrace the ‘New Better,’ technology tools will pave the way to success,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “As our mission statement says, we are growing strategically to help ensure we have the resources our clients need to be successful in work and life.”

Earlier this year, BPM further expanded in Southern California by combining with Irvine-based firm, Warnick, Maestras & Maroney (WMM) Accountancy Corporation. In April 2020, the Firm was recognized as the 16th Fastest Growing Firms in the U.S. for 2020, by Accounting Today. This growth is attributed to both its growing line of specialty services and geographic reach.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals in the United States – as well as an office in Bengaluru – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com.