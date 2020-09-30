Serum Institute Selects ABEC for Large-Scale, Single-Use COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABEC, a leading global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced it is supporting Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SIIPL) in Pune, India by delivering six 4,000L CSR bioreactors for the manufacturing of Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX‑CoV2373. Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses, will utilize ABEC’s single-use technologies to advance a global supply of NVX‑CoV2373 throughout India and low- and middle-income countries.

Serum Institute’s new facility will be the largest single-use bioreactor-based vaccine manufacturing line in the world. ABEC’s 4,000L CSR single-use bioreactors are the largest in the industry by a factor of two, allowing Serum Institute to double productivity per unit floorspace and achieve the lowest possible cost per dose. Leveraging its global presence, ABEC is manufacturing the single-use bioreactors and disposable containers (DC) in its US and Ireland facilities to meet Serum Institute’s accelerated schedule. ABEC’s multi-site global ISO-7 cleanrooms ensure a robust supply chain with the industry’s shortest DC lead times, enabling Serum Institute to begin production in early 2021.

“We are proud to be a part of Serum Institute’s urgent work to supply the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine,” said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. “This critical project exemplifies and is enabled by all of the core values that ABEC is built on – integrity, credibility, knowledge leadership, flexibility, and long-term commitment.”

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. The majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed, and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity.