PacStar 451 with Juniper vSRX Virtual Firewall Approved for U.S. Government Classified Use

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PacStar®, a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today announced that PacStar 451 integrated with the vSRX Virtual Firewall from Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, will be added to the National Security Agency (NSA) component list for use in NSA CSfC (Commercial Solutions for Classified) solutions. This combined solution delivers a complete virtual next generation firewall, including advanced security, robust networking and automated virtual machine lifecycle management capabilities for tactical applications, enabling security specialists to deploy and scale firewall protection in highly dynamic environments.

“PacStar 451 with Juniper vSRX Virtual Firewall will join the comprehensive suite of technologies available with PacStar 400-Series modules eligible for use in CSfC solutions,” said Peggy J. Miller, CEO of PacStar. “We are proud to be working with Juniper Networks to add another solution to our list of CSfC offerings and to deliver small form factor, rugged and high-performance security solutions for deployed, tactical and expeditionary use.”

The combined PacStar 451 with the Juniper vSRX boasts comprehensive security features, including:

Virtual firewall with L4-L7 advanced security services

UTM capabilities including antivirus, web filtering, content filtering and anti-spam

Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with zero-day protection, protocol decoding and packet capture

Application visibility and control

Advanced Threat Protection including cloud-based deep inspection, threat feeds and encrypted traffic analysis

IPsec VPN Gateway and extensive networking and routing features

Unified management and open APIs

“The joint PacStar/Juniper Networks solution extends the reach of our Juniper Connected Security solution to our DoD and IC customers. The joint solution provides a flexible, robust, certified and secure CSfC solution that integrates seamlessly within existing DoD and IC networks,” said Gregory Bourdelais, Juniper Networks DoD Director of Sales.

PacStar 451 with Juniper vSRX will be eligible to be used as Stateful Traffic Filter Firewall, VPN Gateway and IPS components in CSfC solutions. In addition, the solution also completed the NIST FIPS-140-2 Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) and NIAP Common Criteria Validation.

About PacStar

PacStar is a leading provider of advanced communications solutions for a wide range of military, intelligence and commercial applications. PacStar created and manufactures its COTS-based rugged, small form factor expeditionary and mobile communications systems. Separately, it developed integrated, network communications management software, IQ-Core® Software, for the military, federal, state/local government and emergency responder markets. The company’s patented IQ-Core Software, hardware technology and integrated solutions provide secure, command, control and communications systems, particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s communications systems are ideally suited for commercial/industrial organizations with mission-critical field communications requirements. For additional information, please visit https://pacstar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter @pacstarcomm.