CyberLink Brings AI Biometric Capabilities to VIVOTEK’s Video Management Platform VAST 2, Creating New Cutting-edge Integrated Security Solutions

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, collaborates with VIVOTEK (3454.TW), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, to integrate CyberLink’s FaceMe® Security, an AI-based authentication solution into VIVOTEK’s VAST 2 easy to use IP video management software (VMS). The new partnership creates a single platform combining IP camera management, identity verification, time and attendance tracking and more for a wide range of security applications.

Face biometrics is an emerging technology among IoT applications, with surging demand for smarter, ethical security deployments. Through cooperation, the enhanced VMS enables facial verification in an edge-server hybrid environment for identification, and provides precise real-time alerts on the basis of pre-configured blocklists and VIP notifications while simultaneously recording employee time and attendance record.

The integrated solution streamlines the management process, allowing security operators to centrally configure and monitor IP cameras in any facility, enabling a safer and easy-to-use AI facial security experience.

“CyberLink and VIVOTEK are providers of best-in-class software that, when combined, are capable of meeting the nuanced demands of facial authentication and integrated smart security solutions worldwide,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “We think there is an incredible opportunity for both us, and our customers around the world.”

After forging an alliance in early 2020, CyberLink and VIVOTEK are now bringing the integrated solution to commercial customers worldwide. In the coming months, CyberLink will co-host a series of online webinars with VIVOTEK in Taiwan, Japan, Latin America and the United States to demonstrate how this technology can be implemented and used across industries.

For more information about CyberLink FaceMe® Security, please visit:

https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/solution/security

For more information about VIVOTEK’s facial recognition solution, please visit

https://www.vivotek.com/solutions/facial-recognition .

About VIVOTEK

VIVOTEK Inc. (TAIEX: 3454) was founded in Taiwan in 2000. The Company markets VIVOTEK solutions worldwide, and has become a leading brand in the global IP surveillance industry. Its comprehensive solutions include network cameras, video servers, network video recorders, PoE solutions, and video management software. Through the growing proliferation of IoT, VIVOTEK aspires to become the Eye in IoT by drawing on its expansive technological capabilities in image and audio. The Company has established offices and subsidiaries in the United States (California), Europe (Netherlands), India (Delhi), Middle East (Dubai), Latin America (Mexico), and Japan (Tokyo) in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 respectively. To create a sound industrial ecosystem, VIVOTEK has expanded strategic alliances with leading international software and hardware partners and works with over 183 authorized distributors across 116 countries. For more information, please visit www.vivotek.com.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.

CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.

