ProTrans Powers Transportation Modeling Capabilities with Blue Yonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProTrans, an award-winning transportation and supply chain management provider, will offer its customers transportation modeling through Blue Yonder’s modeling solution.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are looking for ways to optimize their supply chains and operations, while reducing costs. ProTrans has seen an increase in customers requesting transportation modeling services in order to stay competitive in the freight marketplace. The company had previously used an old modeling solution that was not meeting the needs of the new digital shipping environment.

By using Blue Yonder’s modeling solution, ProTrans will be able to help its customers determine the best way to run their transportation network. Through what-if scenarios, the modeling solution finds the most efficient and lowest-cost network to satisfy all user-defined requirements and customer-focused objectives. This in turn helps ProTrans’ customers identify cost savings and customer service opportunities. In addition, the solution adds value to Blue Yonder transportation management and helps in the processes to procure, plan, execute and monitor freight across multiple modes, borders and enterprises.

“Blue Yonder’s modeling solution complements everything we value at ProTrans: data mining, analysis, optimization, and visibility. For us, the decision to use Blue Yonder was all about our customers and providing them the tools necessary for strategic decision making. We are excited about what Blue Yonder will offer,” Shawn Masters, chief commercial officer, ProTrans.

The solution runs on the Blue Yonder Luminate™ Platform, which combines data from both internal and external sources – spanning shippers’ digital supply chain ecosystems – to leverage both artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), enabling smarter and more actionable business decisions.

“With our SaaS-based modeling solution, ProTrans can help its customers identify potential efficiencies, decrease mileage and emissions, and quantify transportation savings,” said Terry Norton, vice president, 3PL & Transportation, Blue Yonder. “We are excited to partner with ProTrans to offer their customers the ability to stay agile, respond to changes in the network proactively, and streamline their logistics in this new normal.”

About ProTrans

ProTrans is a U.S. based transportation and supply chain management provider that specializes in Third-Party Logistics (3PL), Freight Consolidation and Freight Management Services. ProTrans is committed to providing innovative logistics solutions that optimize customers’ time, money and resources through value added service enhancements, leading edge technology development, and highly skilled customer support specialists. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates 30+ service centers throughout Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world’s leading, end-to-end, digital supply chain platform provider, enabling companies to better predict, optimize and fulfill customer demand. Blue Yonder empowers companies to dynamically improve business planning and execution to drive more autonomous, profitable business outcomes and reimagined customer experiences. With Blue Yonder, you can Fulfill your Potential.™ Visit blueyonder.com.

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

