ClearMetal to Provide Integrated Global Ocean Tracking for SAP Logistics Business Network

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearMetal, a leader in Continuous Delivery Experience (CDX) for supply chain and logistics solutions, today announced that it has joined the SAP Logistics Business Network as an SAP partner for international shipment in-transit visibility data. Using ClearMetal’s platform, customers will be able to leverage the most trusted and accurate international freight data to improve on-time delivery, reduce logistics costs and optimize inventory.

The addition of ClearMetal’s international ocean visibility data allows customers to track event status, transportation route and estimated time of arrival using cleaned and enhanced data. By using proprietary machine learning to cross-reference inputs and enrich supply chain data, ClearMetal’s platform draws out hidden patterns, enabling users to make smart business decisions based on up-to-date, trustworthy information.

“We’re proud to partner with SAP to provide customers with high quality international freight data to help them simplify their complex supply chains and enable a superior digital B2B experience in the global transportation space,” said Christopher Mazza, Senior Vice President Customer Experience and Business Development, ClearMetal. “We’re looking forward to helping empower some of the world’s top companies to drive greater profitability in the supply chain using accurate data.”

Using artificial intelligence, ClearMetal reconciles data across hundreds of data partners, thousands of unique data feeds and millions of historical records. The data that ClearMetal provides SAP Logistics Business Network is based on a feedback loop that constantly learns, adjusts, and gets smarter to provide the most accurate data and the best possible customer experience. With the addition of ClearMetal’s international freight data for ocean shipment, customers are able to more accurately determine lead time, promise date and inventory level based on the freight transportation mode, carrier, routing and exceptions – resulting in reduced costs and improved reliability and cash flow.

About ClearMetal:

ClearMetal, Inc., based in San Francisco, CA (USA), is a leader in the Continuous Delivery Experience (CDX), enabling supply chain organizations to optimize logistics and provide their customers with easy access to trusted, live information about their shipments and a customer experience that is a differentiator and revenue accelerant. The ClearMetal CDX Platform uses proprietary machine learning to break free from static-visibility paradigms and turn supply chains from a cost center to a competitive advantage. ClearMetal was founded by top software engineers, data scientists, and operations researchers from Stanford University, Google, and Silicon Valley and is funded by Eclipse Ventures, Prelude Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, NEA, SAP.io, Prologis Ventures, PSA Unboxed, DCLI, and the founders of GT Nexus, Navis, and Uber Freight. For more information visit www.clearmetal.com.

