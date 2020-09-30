Elliptic Labs’ New Design Win Launches INNER BEAUTY® AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ in Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Smartphone

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global partners Elliptic Labs, a leading AI software company and Xiaomi, the world’s fourth largest smartphone manufacturer, today announced the launch of Xiaomi’s new Mi 10T Lite smartphone. This new series is the next in a long line to feature Elliptic Labs’ INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor as the enabling factor behind its bezel-free design. Elliptic Labs had previously announced the contract win and are making the details available today.

The INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor allows smartphone OEMs to replace traditional hardware optical sensors with pure software, performing proximity detection using Elliptic Labs’ proprietary algorithms in combination with a phone’s existing speaker and microphone. This innovative and market-critical AI Virtual Smart Sensor has empowered OEMs like Xiaomi to introduce bezel-less and bezel-free designs, a significant factor in their rise to becoming a world-leading smartphone manufacturer. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform also opens up new experiences for smartphone users like touchless gesture control and presence detection.

“Elliptic Labs is an organization that is constantly focused on innovation and value creation, which is why we are pleased to partner with a like-minded company like Xiaomi,” shared Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is creating novel opportunities for smartphone, laptop, IoT and automotive OEMs to really drive digital transformation.”

