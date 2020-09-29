Cleanlogic to Relaunch Brand with New Look, Product Offerings

AUDUBON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleanlogic, the fastest-growing bath and body care accessories manufacturer globally with sales up 25 percent year-over-year, today announced a brand relaunch with a new look and strategy to come in early 2021.

“ We’re relaunching our brand and introducing new products early next year to keep pace with the increasing demand in body exfoliating products and to address consumers' unique skin care needs,” said Mike Ghesser, Co-CEO and COO of Cleanlogic.

“ The fusion of beauty and wellness is driving the skin care sector. People are wearing less makeup and focusing more on their skin care routine. Within the past year, this category has experienced double digit growth, with soap sales up over 60 percent and facial and body skin care device sales up more than 45 percent,” said Ghesser. “ Our research from August shows increased interest in body exfoliation with 89 percent of women age 24-55 definitely or probably interested in using body exfoliators.”

The relaunch consists of four enhanced product lines, including the core Bath & Body line, a vigorous Sports line, a charcoal infused Detoxify line, and a Sustainable line made of organic cotton. The packaging, made from sustainable materials, will feature a fresh, modern look for the brand and each of the four segments will be clearly identified by its own unique color.

Historically, the biggest barrier to people using body exfoliators was “worry about hurting skin.” Cleanlogic’s 2021 relaunch will include new products specifically for sensitive skin to address this concern and introduce new customers to the benefits of body exfoliators, including soft, healthy, clean skin.

Cleanlogic products will continue to deliver superior quality and innovation including:

Stretch Fiber Technology™, a unique and exclusive blend of materials that ensures a smooth, even exfoliating experience.

a unique and exclusive blend of materials that ensures a smooth, even exfoliating experience. Anti-Microbial Protection which slows the spread of microorganisms such as bacteria and mold.

which slows the spread of microorganisms such as bacteria and mold. Dual-Texture Exfoliators designed with a textured side for full body exfoliation and a terry cloth side to smooth and hydrate.

“ The focus of the relaunch is on being nice and clean. Nothing feels as good as being nice and clean. But for Cleanlogic, nice and clean is more than a feeling. It’s the way we run our business, it’s the way we make our products and it’s the way we treat our customers,” said Isaac Shapiro, President and co-CEO of Cleanlogic. “ We believe there is a power in being nice and clean – because when you put 'nice' and 'clean' together, you have the foundation of a better body, a better world, and a better future.”

To deliver on this promise Cleanlogic’s, products are made with clean ingredients, recyclable packaging, are cruelty-free and Control Union Certified. Inspired by Shapiro’s mother who lost her sight as a child, Cleanlogic is also dedicated to supporting the over 25 million people in the United States who are blind or visually impaired. Cleanlogic’s packaging features functional braille and a portion of all sales are donated to organizations that support the blind and visually impaired community.

About Cleanlogic

Founded in 2001 by Isaac Shapiro and Mike Ghesser, Cleanlogic produces and sells sustainably made bath and body care products to its worldwide customer base. The company is the fastest growing global brand in the bath and body accessory industry and the top brand in that category in the U.S. grocery channel. More info at www.cleanlogicbodycare.com.