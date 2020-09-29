300MWh Projects Award to ENGIE Upheld by Guam’s Public Auditor

PARIS & MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

ENGIE EPS (Paris:EPS) is glad to announce that in a win for Guam’s clean energy goals, the Office of Public Accountability upheld Guam Power Authority’s award of its Phase III Renewable Energy Projects to ENGIE.

Within these projects ENGIE EPS will supply the 300MWh innovative battery storage system and act as system integrator to render 100% of the daily solar production available for up to 7 hours after sunset, totaling 85GWh of clean dispatchable energy annually.

