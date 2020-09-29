Phenom and Resource Solutions Team Up, Helping HR Teams Thrive with Talent Experience Management

AMBLER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), announced its new partnership with Resource Solutions, a leading provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions. By equipping Resource Solutions with the expertise to implement TXM, Phenom can facilitate customers’ transition from their current HR approach to an AI-powered platform that revolutionizes the end-to-end talent journey. From there, Resource Solutions also helps HR teams deliver enhanced talent experiences, optimize their use of the platform, and drive greater value.

“Resource Solutions is a customer and champion of Phenom’s transformative technology — and as one of Europe’s leading recruitment outsourcing providers, they know what works,” said Saumil Gandhi, vice president of strategic alliances at Phenom. “Through this alliance, we can better support global HR teams as they use Talent Experience Management to reach their most aspirational talent goals.”

The implementation of HR information systems can take years — and mastering them can take even longer. Resource Solutions’ technology team has efficiently implemented over 100 CRM, ATS and VMS systems for clients around the world. Through its collaboration with Phenom, they ensure TXM users are effectively trained by the go-live date.

“The Phenom platform and its innovative AI provide our recruiters with clear advantages in the global talent market,” said Norma Gillespie, Managing Director - EMEA and the Americas at Resource Solutions. “Now, we can share those benefits with our clients. They will have access to Phenom’s sophisticated technology and seamless automation, with which they can make the most informed talent management decisions.”

Rooted in their extensive record of successful application deployments, Resource Solutions dually focuses on designing targeted, multi-channel recruitment campaigns for Phenom customers using AI-based candidate personalization. As a result, companies build stronger teams and candidates remember their experience as supportive and positive.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with the Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Gigs, Referrals and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom with over 500 employees. More than 300 global employers rely on the Phenom TXM platform to bring recruiting velocity and create an end-to-end talent experience.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com.

About Resource Solutions

Established in 1997, Resource Solutions is a provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Service Provider (MSP) and talent advisory solutions. As part of the Robert Walters Group – a world-leading specialist professional recruitment group, our business has considerable resources at its disposal.

With a global footprint across 31 countries, we’re able to work in close partnership with organisations and manage everything from global accounts with demanding resourcing strategies to single sites with lower recruitment volumes. We currently source and recruit for clients in over 60 countries, manage a recruitment budget of over £2 billion and hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

For more information, please visit www.resourcesolutions.com.