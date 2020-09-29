Osprey Receives Supplier Horizon Award from Premier Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osprey Medical, Inc. (ASX:OSP) (Osprey or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company is a winner of the prestigious Supplier Horizon Award from Premier Inc., one of the leading Group Purchasing Organisations (GPOs) in the US with over 4,100 member hospitals in its network.

Osprey was one of nine suppliers this year to receive this prestigious award and was recognized for its support of Premier members through exceptional local customer service and engagement, value creation through clinical excellence and commitment to lower costs.

Mike McCormick, CEO of Osprey Medical, commented: “Osprey is a proud to partner with Premier and we are delighted to be awarded the Supplier Horizon Award. Being the only cardiovascular recipient, and one of only nine winners this year; this award reinforces our innovative DyeVert technology and its ability to improve both hospital and patient outcomes.”

“Osprey supports Premier members by offering valuable products and services that help to lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies,” said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Premier. “We’re honoured to recognize them as a Horizon Award recipient.”

The award provides external validation of Osprey’s continued customer service excellence, superior customer engagement, value added service and commitment to lower costs.

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

This release dated 29 September 2020 has been authorised for lodgement to ASX by Mike McCormick, CEO of Osprey Medical and lodged by Brendan Case, Company Secretary.

About Osprey Medical (ASX: OSP)

Osprey Medical’s vision is to make heart imaging procedures safer for patients with poor kidney function. The amount of dye (contrast) used during angiographic imaging procedures increases the patient's risk for dye-related kidney damage known as Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury (CI-AKI). The Company’s core technologies originated from research conducted by Dr David Kaye at Melbourne’s Baker Institute. Its proprietary dye reduction and monitoring technologies are designed to help physicians minimize dye usage and monitor the dose of dye real time throughout the procedure. The Company’s DyeVert™ System reduces contrast while maintaining image quality in a self-adjusting easy-to-use design that monitors dye usage. Osprey Medical’s Board and Management are comprised of experienced and successful personnel with established track records covering medical device development, regulatory approvals, sales and marketing, and mergers-acquisitions. Osprey Medical’s advisory board comprises world-recognised experts in heart and kidney diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control (including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic), subject to change without notice and may involve significant elements of subjective judgment and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct.

All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations with respect to our ability to commercialize our products including our estimates of potential revenues, costs, profitability and financial performance; our ability to develop and commercialize new products including our ability to obtain reimbursement for our products; our expectations with respect to our clinical trials, including enrolment in or completion of our clinical trials and our associated regulatory submissions and approvals; our expectations with respect to the integrity or capabilities of our intellectual property position.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Given the current uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 on the trading conditions impacting the Company, the financial markets and the health services world-wide, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the current trading outlook.

Osprey does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Osprey may not actually achieve the plans, projections or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and actual results, developments or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

Foreign Ownership Restriction

Osprey’s CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) are issued in reliance on the exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers or sales which are made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the US. The holders of Osprey’s CDIs are unable to sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person unless the re-sale of the CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is available. Hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.