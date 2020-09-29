Molson Coors Enters Exclusive Agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to Bring Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to the U.S.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TSX: TPX) has entered into an exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to manufacture, market, and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S., taking another big step in its plan to aggressively grow the company’s above premium portfolio and become a major competitor in the fast-growing hard seltzer segment.

“Building on the incredibly successful launches of Vizzy and Coors Seltzer earlier this year, we are thrilled that Molson Coors will launch Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in 2021,” said Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors. “This is another significant step in growing our above premium portfolio and becoming a major competitor in the rapidly-growing hard seltzer segment, both key components of our revitalization plan.”

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer blends purified sparkling water, a gluten-free alcohol base and natural flavors, with minerals added for taste, and is inspired by Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, a 125-year-old brand with a rich history that has been popular with consumers across the United States including many mixologists. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be developed in 4 flavors including: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango, available in 4 flavor, 12-pack Variety Pack (Slim Can).

“The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors have a shared passion for building and growing some of the world’s most beloved brands,” said Dan White, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, The Coca-Cola Company. “In bringing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to market, our focus is speed, quality and efficiency. Our relationship with Molson Coors Beverage Company allows Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to launch with scale, at an accelerated pace, delivering a product that consumers will love.”

Molson Coors will use its marketing, sales and distribution expertise for a scaled national launch in the first half of 2021, prioritizing markets where Topo Chico sparkling mineral water is known and loved. The production and packaging of the products will be initially handled by a third party.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer represents the third hard seltzer brand in the Molson Coors portfolio. Vizzy, which is made with antioxidant vitamin C from acerola superfruit, launched in April and has been on Nielsen’s top-10 growth brands since August 8. Coors Seltzer launched at the end of August, and early results have exceeded expectations and Molson Coors believes it can be the leading popular beer brand in the segment.

The agreement is the latest in a series of steps Molson Coors has made to grow the business by maintaining the strength of its iconic core brands, aggressively growing its portfolio of above premium beverages, expanding beyond beer altogether and investing in the company’s core capabilities. Earlier this month Molson Coors announced a joint venture to expand Yuengling beer westward for the first time ever.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.

The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

