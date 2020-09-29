LabCorp and Infirmary Health Form Strategic Partnership to Provide Laboratory Services Across Healthcare System

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LabCorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, and Infirmary Health, the largest non-governmental health care system in Alabama, today announced that they have entered into a multi-year collaboration to provide laboratory services to patients and providers throughout the eastern Gulf Coast region. LabCorp, which has a long-standing presence in Alabama through laboratory facilities in Birmingham, will provide lab management, phlebotomy and logistics services, and reference testing to Infirmary Health.

“LabCorp is excited to work with Infirmary Health to enhance and expand the laboratory experience for patients and providers across southern Alabama,” said Chris Bosler, senior vice president of LabCorp Diagnostics’ Southeast Division. “We look forward to partnering with Infirmary Health to provide high-quality laboratory services to improve patient care.”

LabCorp’s initial focus is to improve lab testing turnaround time and accelerate access to innovative diagnostics for Infirmary Health’s acute care facilities. In addition to providing diagnostic testing services, LabCorp will also help Infirmary Health increase its capacity for COVID-19 testing to support patients throughout Alabama.

Infirmary Health recently underwent a complete laboratory transformation so it could fully utilize LabCorp services. The process, which was complicated by the global pandemic, required unprecedented coordination to maintain safety and quality. Within weeks, LabCorp and Infirmary Health were able to bring new laboratory instruments online, increase lab staffing, and train employees on new laboratory platforms, to support the shared goal of bringing world-class diagnostics to Infirmary Health patients across the region. Together, LabCorp and Infirmary Health are realizing their shared goals of improving health outcomes and the overall quality of care for the communities they serve.

“Infirmary Health is committed to providing accessible, quality healthcare throughout our communities,” said Mark Nix, President & CEO Infirmary Health. “As a highly regarded laboratory with strong roots in Alabama, LabCorp’s expertise will help bring an enhanced laboratory experience to Infirmary Health, including testing for COVID-19 that is vitally needed by the providers and patients we serve.”

About Infirmary Health

Infirmary Health serves an 11-county area of south Alabama and north Escambia County, Florida, with more than 700 active physicians on the medical staff and more than 6,000 employees. Infirmary Health is composed of four acute care hospitals, three post-acute facilities, a physician clinic network with more than 60 locations, six diagnostic imaging centers, two full service breast centers and two freestanding emergency departments, along with other affiliated entities.

To learn more about Infirmary Health, visit www.infirmaryhealth.org.

About LabCorp

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostics solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenue of more than $11.5 billion in 2019.

To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.LabCorp.com, and to learn more about LabCorp’s drug development business, Covance, visit www.Covance.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to scientific collaborations, customer contracts and relationships, the anticipated benefits of such collaboration and relationships, and the expected impact that the various collaborations and customer relationships may have on the Company’s financial results. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other scientific collaborations, competitive actions in the marketplace, and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace, changes in government regulations, including healthcare reform, customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies, adverse actions of governmental and other third-party payers, patient safety issues, changes in testing guidelines or recommendations. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the Company’s ability to implement the Company’s business strategy and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading RISK FACTORS, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC.

# # #