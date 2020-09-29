Capitol Food Company Concludes Agreement with Wilmar to Manage all Sales of Boxed Palm for North America

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitol Food Company (“CFC” or “Company”) located in Santa Fe Springs, California, is proud to announce an agreement with Wilmar for the sales and distribution in North America of Wilmar’s Natural Boxed Palm products.

Capitol Food Company has more than 130 years of experience selling superior quality conventional and organic ingredients for the food and baking industry. The Company operates a fleet of tractor trailers and has warehouses throughout the U.S. to provide excellent service to their ever-expanding customer base. Initially the Company will focus its sales efforts on Wilmar’s ‘Blue Team’ line of products.

John D. Levi, Capitol Food Company VP of Operations, stated, “ We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship with Wilmar. Capitol Food Company handles millions of pounds of oil, sold in bulk rail tankers, totes, and drums and also shortenings sold in cartons. We look forward to expanding Wilmar’s sales coverage for high-quality palm oils in North America.”

Meilin Xu, GM, Wilmar Oils & Fats, Stockton, stated, “ It is a natural fit for Wilmar and Capitol to work together to service the requirements of the food processing industry in North America. Capitol has vast experience at blending and packing oils and shortenings, and supplies natural food ingredients to the fast food, baked goods, salads and snack food markets.”

About Capitol Food Company

Capitol Food Company (formerly Capitol Milling Company) is headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California. CFC primarily sells to the bakery products business/industry with the wholesale trade – non-durable goods sector providing conventional and organic ingredients for the food and baking industry. To learn more about CFC, visit http://www.capitolfoodco.com

About Wilmar

Wilmar International Limited, founded in 1991 and headquartered in Singapore, is today Asia’s leading agribusiness group. Wilmar is ranked amongst the largest listed companies by market capitalization on the Singapore Exchange. Wilmar’s business activities include oil palm cultivation, oilseeds crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and refining, specialty fats, oleochemicals, biodiesel and fertilizers manufacturing and grains processing. To learn more about Wilmar, visit http://www.wilmar-international.com

Disclaimer

