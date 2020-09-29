Vida Health Selected as Preferred Mental Health Partner for Castlight’s Working Well

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vida Health has been selected as the preferred virtual mental health provider for a new return to work solution called Working Well launched by Castlight Health earlier this year.

Working Well provides employers with a simple, end-to-end solution to manage safe re-entry into the workplace amid the rapidly shifting landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution creates a single, secure, easy-to-use app to assess the health of an employee population, navigate employees on readiness-to-work, and get real-time insights to workforce health trends. As part of the solution, employees can opt-in to receive one-on-one mental health care exclusively through Vida Health.

“We’re excited to partner with Vida Health to complement our comprehensive return to work solution,” said Jayesh Patel, Senior Vice President of Product at Castlight Health. “Providing behavioral health resources is a critical component of helping employers meet the accelerated demand for mental health support as employees return to the workplace amidst the pandemic.”

The pandemic has been a significant stressor in nearly everyone’s lives. In fact, nearly 70% of people report higher levels of stress since the outbreak of COVID-19 and nearly 60% report higher levels of anxiety. Ultimately, the pandemic has highlighted the significant unmet need for mental healthcare, exposed the prevalence of mental health issues, and has also shed light on the failings of the current system. Scalable digital care innovations, like the one being offered as part of Working Well, make personalized mental healthcare more accessible at a time when it’s needed most.

“Our collective mental health has suffered globally due to COVID,” said Vida’s Chief Clinical Officer Chris Mosunic, PhD. “Now, as many people return to the office, we’re seeing another spike in anxiety and stress levels. We’re excited to be partnering with Castlight to give more people access to our best-in-class mental health solution.”

Working Well users who choose to participate in the mental health program will have free access to Vida’s on demand mental health program. The program covers the full spectrum of subclinical and clinical mental health disorders from stress management and resilience to depression and anxiety. Vida also provides access to care navigators if members need an offline referral or medication management. Vida’s app-based, therapist-driven Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) program is proven to improve symptoms of depression and anxiety. A recent study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research found that after only three months of participation in Vida’s program, patients had an average depression reduction of 34% and at nine months, reductions of 61%. A similar pattern of improvement was found for anxiety, with a 31% reduction at the end of three months, and a 55% reduction after nine months.

About Vida Health

Vida Health is a leading virtual care platform that was designed from the ground up to treat multiple chronic health conditions simultaneously, through a balance of machine learning that personalizes each person’s treatment and a human connection with real life health coaches and therapists who bring the empathy and accountability people need to reach their goals. Vida Health’s services are delivered through a mobile platform that supports individuals in preventing, managing and reversing chronic conditions such as pre-diabetes, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, depression, anxiety, etc. The platform integrates deep individual expert care with data-driven technology and remote monitoring to deliver best-in-class health outcomes and cost savings to employers and health plans. To-date, some of the largest nationwide health plans and employers have benefited from Vida’s unique offering.