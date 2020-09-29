Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services Approves WGU North Carolina as a Vendor

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of online nonprofit Western Governors University (WGU), has announced it has been approved by the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services (DVRS) as an approved vendor. DVRS clients pursuing post-secondary education as part of their individualized plan for employment can now explore how WGU’s online degree programs can help them achieve their career goals.

Part of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, DVRS helps people with disabilities achieve their goals for employment and independence. The organization operates more than 70 local offices across the state.

WGU is an accredited nonprofit online university offering more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the high-demand fields of business, information technology, K-12 education, and health professions, including nursing. More than 3,800 North Carolinians are currently enrolled with WGU, and more than 4,200 alumni live in the state.

WGU offers an asynchronous, competency-based model that allows students to log in and access coursework at a time convenient for them, and to accelerate at their own pace. Tuition is around $3,250 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs.

“WGU North Carolina was established to expand access to higher education across the state, and that certainly includes students with disabilities,” said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt. “We are extremely pleased to have been properly vetted and approved as a DVRS vendor.”

Individuals seeking more information on how vocational rehabilitation helps people with disabilities overcome barriers to employment and independence should contact their local DVRS office.

For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit nc.wgu.edu. For information about the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/dvrs.

About WGU North Carolina

WGU North Carolina is an online competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for North Carolina residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. WGU has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at nc.wgu.edu.

About the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services

The Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services (DVRS) helps people with disabilities achieve their employment goals. If you have a disability and want to find a job, keep working or advance professionally, DVRS can help you chart your path to a career with a future in North Carolina. DVRS can provide counseling, education, training, job placement assistance, assistive technology and many other services, depending on what you need to meet your goals for competitive employment. To find the nearest location, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/dvrs/vr-local-offices.