Puritize®, a new UV-C Home Sanitizing System, Announces Results of SARS-CoV-2 Scientific Testing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Puritize, a new ultraviolet light (UV-C) home sanitizing system brought to market by Clean Light Laboratories, LLC, has announced the results of a laboratory study concluding that Puritize is scientifically proven to kill more than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2. The study was conducted by The Pathogen and Microbiome Institute (PMI)’s COVID-19 Testing Service Center (CTSC) at Northern Arizona University. Findings from this study show that the technology utilized by the Puritize device is an effective way to sanitize personal items that are used daily, and can help avoid passing on germs, bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, to others or oneself.

Findings of this study show that Puritize is effective at killing more than 99.9% of SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Testing results on the Puritize device were indistinguishable from the use of high heat, another effective condition for killing the SARS-CoV2 virus. Puritize could be an important tool to kill viruses, including CoV-2, on personal items, especially as the pandemic continues and the cold and flu season approaches.

UV-C sanitization devices have been trusted in hospitals and clinics for decades and now Puritize has made clinical grade sanitization accessible and affordable to the masses with a new essential tool for your home. Puritize is the first scientifically tested system using patented Advanced Refraction UV-C technology that provides 360-degree sanitization. Puritize’s waffle-like grid system creates maximum light bounce, ensuring every crack and crevice of complex devices are fully sanitized. Ordinary UV-C boxes don’t offer the patented Advanced Refraction Technology that Puritize does and can only reach the surface of items, thus missing the unseen area where hidden germs thrive. In 10 minutes or less, Puritize effectively kills more than 99.9% of germs, bacteria and viruses on common everyday items that are touched countless times daily including mobile phones, masks, glasses, keys, remote controls, headphones, toothbrushes, wallet, toys, pacifiers, cosmetics brushes and more. Puritize includes no harmful chemicals, making it safe for use on all materials.

“We are excited to bring Puritize to market and to have completed scientific testing. There are too many products out there making false claims, giving a false sense of safety from the COVID-19 virus that have not completed any testing,” explains Carrie Martz, founder and CEO of Clean Light Labs, a woman-owned business recognized as a leader at the forefront of developing UV-C light sanitizing systems and advancing sanitizing technology for consumers. “We have made it a top priority to have Puritize go through rigorous scientific testing so consumers can feel confident that Puritize is the best sanitizing system available today. We are committed to finding ways to keep families healthy and to help stop the spread of germs during the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming flu season.”

The current pandemic has led to many products being introduced and available on the market across a variety of price points, but none have the scientific testing and proven efficacy of Puritize to sanitize everyday products and protect against germs, bacteria and specifically SARS-CoV-2. Puritize Home features a 10 minute sanitizing process and includes dividers to ensure items are kept separate for proper full sanitization, as well as three USB ports to charge electronic devices, and a three digit lock for secure storage. The system automatically starts when the lid is shut and automatically stops when the cycle is complete or when the lid opens. Generously sized to accommodate multiple products at once, Puritize Home retails for $199 and is only available online at Puritize.com.

For more information please visit: https://puritize.com/pages/covid

About Clean Light Laboratories, LLC

Clean Light Labs is a technology-focused consumer products company developing unique, highly effective and beautifully designed sanitizing solutions for today’s health conscious households. Clean Light Labs’ patented advanced refraction UV-C technology systems kill more than 99.9% of germs, including viruses and bacteria, on household products safely and quickly. Clean Light Labs introduced their first products in 2016, with a focus on sanitizing solutions for women’s intimate health. After being granted a patent for sanitization of complex products, the company has introduced Puritize as a home sanitization solution. With the significant increase in global hygiene consciousness across the world, Clean Light Labs has developed additional systems utilizing it’s patented technology that will have a positive impact in a number of industries, offering a safer and very consumer friendly sanitization method. Clean Light Labs is a proud member of AZBio, the only statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience industry. AZBio works to advance innovation and to ensure that the value delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people in Arizona and around the world.

