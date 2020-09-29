Intalytics and Pizza Hut Partner to Optimize Real Estate Location Strategy with Predictive Analytics

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--opIntalytics, a pioneer in predictive analytics, is proud to announce that Pizza Hut has selected Intalytics as its real estate analytics solutions partner. Intalytics is building a customized sales forecasting model and supportable unit analysis to drive growth across customer dining options, including delivery, carry-out, and dine-in. Pizza Hut will also continue to utilize Intalytics’ proprietary tool, SiteIntel, to visualize and evaluate their real estate opportunities in-house.

“Pizza Hut is excited to work with the team at Intalytics to incorporate more data-driven analytics into our real estate decision-making process,” said Al Litchenburg, Chief Development Officer. “Our partnership with Intalytics will be instrumental in identifying both current and future opportunities for growth.”

“We are proud to work with such an iconic brand in the restaurant industry,” said Al Beery, Director of Client Services at Intalytics. “Our partnership will guide Pizza Hut’s expansion by identifying informed opportunities for market growth though the usage of customized real estate analytics.”

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

About Intalytics

Intalytics (https://intalytics.com/) provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms seeking location-centric insights. Founded in 2007 by four leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting-edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate, and actionable real estate and marketing solutions.