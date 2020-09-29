GSFSGroup, NIADA Partner for Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GSFSGroup has partnered with the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association as the new administrator for automotive financial products through the NIADA Certified Pre-Owned vehicle program.

As part of the partnership, GSFSGroup offers NIADA members access to finance and insurance products, including limited warranty and vehicle service contracts.

Dealers benefit from no-cost training, field support and services to help establish the CPO vehicle program as a competitive offering on par with the programs of OEM dealers.

GSFSGroup provides a single-source solution for its partners that reduces redundancy and increases process efficiency. The company offers a complete suite of F&I products along with a unique recruiting and hiring tool with comprehensive training and development to ensure dealership associates are producing at maximum performance.

All solutions are available “a la carte” or as a complete solution.

“Our partnership with NIADA is a perfect match, as our unique business approach helps empower independent dealers with faster and easier solutions for this critically important certified pre-owned program,” GSFSGroup president Guy Koenig said. “The end customer benefits from responsive service from a trusted provider.”

NIADA is the only national not-for-profit organization representing the independent used vehicle industry, with more than 15,000 independent dealer members throughout the nation. The association develops programs to advance, educate and promote independent used car dealers.

Through the CPO program, potential buyers can have peace of mind knowing the vehicle is certified, the vehicle passed a rigorous quality inspection and the dealership is held to NIADA’s Code of Ethics.

“Since we launched our partnership this year, we’ve seen strong adoption among our member dealers,” NIADA director of business development James Gibson said. “The unique structure and vertical integration of GSFSGroup gives dealers the comfort of knowing decisions are made in the best interest of our members.”

The NIADA Certified program is available to all independent dealers who are members of NIADA and their affiliated state association, where applicable.

This unique program opens the doors for dealers to reach new customers while providing exceptional service in the used car buying process.

GSFSGroup is currently participating in the 2020 NIADA|NABD Virtual Convention and Expo Series, which continues through Oct. 6. To learn more about the conference or to register, visit niadaconvention.com.

About GSFSGroup

GSFSGroup® is an award-winning provider and administrator of a comprehensive portfolio of F&I products and reinsurance structures in the automotive industry. GSFSGroup also offers extensive training programs and an award-winning recruiting tool, TalentNest.

GSFSGroup is part of The Friedkin Group, led by CEO Dan Friedkin.

About NIADA

The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) is among the nation's largest trade associations, representing the used motor vehicle industry comprised of more than 38,000 licensed used car dealers. Since 1946, NIADA has represented the voice and interests of used car dealers at the federal level in Washington D.C. Coupled with its state association network across the country, NIADA’s grass-roots framework provides a dual layer of advocacy unmatched in the used motor vehicle industry.

For more than 70 years, NIADA has engineered programs and leveraged technology to fulfill its mission to advance, educate and promote the independent used car dealer. NIADA members subscribe to a strict Code of Ethics of duty, honor and integrity, and believe in the advancement of small business in support of the free-market system. More information about NIADA programs and educational opportunities is available at www.niada.com and www.niada.tv.