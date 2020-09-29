Neotys Implements On-Demand, Virtual Training with OrasiLabs

ATLANTA & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orasi, a DevSecOps innovator accelerating software application delivery and adoption through automation, unveiled momentum details from its virtual training engagement with Neotys. With OrasiLabs, the train anyone, anywhere, anytime cloud-based hands-on learning platform by Orasi, Neotys implemented a flexible, scalable, hands-on virtual learning experience that empowered Neotys to increase revenue, and deliver training to teams, customers and partners, for its performance testing solutions.

When COVID-19 mandated Neotys to adopt a remote workforce culture, Neotys needed to swiftly augment its traditional, in-person training approach with a modern, virtual, on-demand model.

“Neotys’ global, mobile workforce demanded a more flexible, superior education experience than Zoom-style environments, which always seemed to fall short of the hands-on learning required,” said Bill Nicholson, VP of Customer Success in North America for Neotys. “Given the constant evolution of technologies we ask employees to know, use and train customers and partners on, Neotys needed a virtual training platform that made it easy for instructors to facilitate learning for anyone, from anywhere, at any time.”

“Given the shift to working remotely, and the pressing need for organizations to quickly educate employees, customers and partners on ever-changing technologies, virtual learning industry growth is on the rise,” said David Hand, VP for Orasi. “Demand is high for collaborative learning environments that speed retention and productivity, while reducing the inefficiency and cost of traditional teaching methods.”

OrasiLabs is an AWS cloud-native, comprehensive learning lab to train and collaborate with groups of any size, in any location, with minimal manual effort. It enables companies to deliver the highest quality content without wasting time configuring complex training environments. Employees achieve maximum knowledge retention and rapidly apply what they learn.

“OrasiLabs was quick and efficient to implement, as each student employee, customer or partner needed only a computer and Internet connection to participate,” said Nicholson. “Security was fast to establish, quality content was simple to provide, and the advanced over-the-shoulder teacher/student collaboration feature allowed students to immediately absorb information and foster ongoing communication.”

OrasiLabs revolutionized how Neotys manages training and development worldwide, expanding Neotys’ ability to bring and sell performance testing products to the market. Neotys has seen an increase in positive feedback for virtual training as compared to in-person training and a consistent rise in student ratings since it started using OrasiLabs. OrasiLabs saves time, reduces overhead costs and automates processes to simplify the delivery of application training, and provides an enhanced learning experience for everyone. Visit https://orasilabs.com/free-trial/ for a 14-day free trial. www.orasilabs.com.

About Orasi

Orasi is a DevSecOps innovator enabling the acceleration, security and adoption of software applications through automation. Working with world-class partners, Orasi provides solutions and services that offer full lifecycle support and integration to ensure confident delivery of transformative applications. Headquartered in Kennesaw, GA, Orasi works with hundreds of global brands, including Fortune 500 companies, in a variety of industries. Orasi has been recognized multiple times as a “Top Workplace” by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more information visit us at www.orasi.com or at Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Neotys

Neotys is a leading innovator in load testing and performance testing for Web and Mobile applications. It has nearly 15 years of development investment into NeoLoad – the performance testing platform designed to accelerate Agile and DevOps processes. For more information about Neotys or NeoLoad, visit: neotys.com or contact sales.us@neotys.com.