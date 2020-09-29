Smartsheet Achieves Department of Defense Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that Smartsheet Gov has been granted Provisional Authorization (PA) by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) at Impact Level (IL) 4.

The DISA Cloud Provisional Authorization (PA) process allows the Department of Defense (DoD) to authorize cloud service offerings that meet certain security requirements mandated by the level of the information the offering will support. Smartsheet Gov’s DISA IL-4 authorization verifies the platform has demonstrated compliance with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and meets the US DoD’s strict security requirements.

“Leveraging cloud technologies more extensively is a key initiative for the Department of Defense. Legacy technologies not only come with security risks and rising costs, but can impede the mission-critical work of defending our country,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “This authorization meets the demand we’re seeing for Smartsheet from DoD agencies and workers, and gives them the ability to modernize workflows, improve transparency, and collaborate with increased effectiveness while knowing the information they share is secure and protected.”

Smartsheet Gov is a secure and reliable platform, made specifically for government agencies, that leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US) and is FedRAMP authorized. Several federal agencies including the Library of Congress, National Institutes of Health, National Parks Service, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs use the platform to manage processes, programs, and projects and collaborate on important work that fulfills their organizational mission.

“Smartsheet’s DISA IL-4 authorization demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to accelerating the federal government’s use of cloud technology to drive digital transformation, and we congratulate them on obtaining this authorization,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Public Sector Partners & Programs at AWS. “The Department of Defense requires solutions that meet a rigorous level of security and regulation in order to perform its mission-critical work, and Smartsheet Gov provides the tools that allows these agencies to accomplish their goal.”

AWS GovCloud (US) helps address the specific compliance and regulatory needs of US government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels, as well as US commercial organizations in aerospace, defense manufacturing, law enforcement, healthcare, financial services, energy, and other heavily regulated industries. Designed to host sensitive data and regulated workloads in the cloud, AWS GovCloud (US) Regions are AWS regions operated by employees who are US citizens on US soil.

“Smartsheet Gov is a powerful productivity and collaboration platform that has enabled us to rapidly engage and share critical information related to our ATO projects with our DoD collaborators,” said Martin Rieger, Chief Solutions Officer at stackArmor. “Smartsheet’s DISA IL-4 requirements will allow federal agencies who require DoD IL-4 ATO requirements leverage Smartsheet’s platform to track, manage, and execute on projects, and will continue to aid us in streamlining and accelerating our ATO project discovery, design and management activities.”

“Smartsheet’s FedRAMP AND DISA authorizations provide federal agencies with a secure platform that connects essential systems and removes silos around critical data that enables leaders to make mission-critical decisions,” said General Peter Chiarelli (USA, Retired) and board chair of Smartsheet’s Federal Advisory Board. “Smartsheet’s investment in meeting government software security requirements -- ensuring federal agencies have a secure solution they need to drive actionable results -- demonstrates Smartsheet’s clear commitment in assisting the federal sector digitally transform.”

Federal agencies can learn more about Smartsheet Gov at smartsheet.com/government.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding sales of its products to government customers, possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.