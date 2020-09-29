SharperLending® Partners with Blend to Deliver Verified Mortgage Data to Digital Lending Platform

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mortgage technology provider SharperLending® announced today a secure, digital data integration and partnership between their XpertOnline® mortgage credit reporting system and Blend’s Digital Lending Platform. Through the seamless system-to-system integration, Blend’s lender and bank customers are able to request, receive and store consumer credit data for underwriting purposes and consumer credit scores from the credit reporting agencies that use XpertOnline to amplify the loan origination process.

This integration provides secure access to data from dozens of credit reporting agencies and service providers on Blend’s platform, and enables loan officers to evaluate credit risk faster and make critical lending decisions more efficiently. In addition to consumer assets, liabilities and scores, they can also order account supplements, request public record data, provide credit disclosures, and more – all from within their familiar LOS to promote efficiency.

“There is real value in decreasing the number of vendor systems lenders have to log in to,” says David Chiappe, President of SharperLending LLC. “The partnership brings our valued credit reporting agency clients more opportunities to deliver their data and empowers Blend’s customers with dozens of credit providers through a single integration. Our partnership will provide both Blend and SharperLending with a more effective means of supporting our mutual client base.”

“As we continue to help lenders and financial institutions expand their capabilities and adapt to meet changing customer needs, this partnership with SharperLending gives loan officers access to their credit technology solutions and further streamlines the lending landscape,” says Brian Martin, Head of Business Development at Blend.

About Blend

Blend helps lenders streamline the customer journey for any banking product from application to close. Its Digital Lending Platform is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 250 other leading financial institutions to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen customer relationships. The company enables customers to process more than $3.5 billion in mortgages and consumer loans per day, helping millions of consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.

About SharperLending LLC

Headquartered in Spokane, Wash., SharperLending was founded in 1989 and provides financial technology solutions that increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and offer affordability. The company was the first to offer a complete Web browser-based credit reporting system on the internet, and their proven technology has processed more than two billion secure mortgage transactions. The company has three divisions under its corporate umbrella: SharperLending Credit Division, the XpertOnline technology for the credit reporting industry; SharperLending Mortgage Services & Appraisal Firewall Division, the mortgage services, Appraisal Firewall platform and Verisite mobile property inspection tools; and SharperLending Solutions, the loan origination product packaging division. Learn more about SharperLending and their products and services at SharperLending.com, or call (800)452-1174.

Copyright 2020 SharperLending LLC. XpertOnline is a registered trademark of SharperLending LLC. All rights reserved.