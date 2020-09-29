KlariVis Partners With Banking Veteran, Andrew Witherbee, to Drive Northeastern Expansion

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis, a unique and proprietary data analytics software platform developed by bankers for bankers, has entered into a strategic alliance with the Engage Partners Group to accelerate its expansion in the Northeast. Engage Partners helps community financial institutions simplify complex challenges by developing alliances with fintechs and technology firms. Andy Witherbee, CEO and Founder of Engage Partners, will work directly with the KlariVis sales team to introduce banks to the data analytics platform, helping develop greater marketshare and brand equity for KlariVis.

Kim Snyder, CEO and founder, of KlariVis, said, “KlariVis was founded by a group of former community bankers dedicated to helping bankers address and solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the financial institution industry. Andy too is a former community banker and understands from first-hand experience how transformational the KlariVis solution is to enable community financial institutions to make more strategic and profitable decisions. His proven success and deep understanding of the play between data and impactful banking and financial services marketing makes him a perfect strategic partner for our company.”

Witherbee has worked in the banking industry and has firsthand experience elevating brand equities with key internal and external stakeholders, managing several go-to-market strategies as well as other strategic initiatives. Witherbee said, “Now more than ever, bank leaders are seeking to enhance their institution to better meet customer demand. It is clear KlariVis helps community to make data-driven decisions that fuel income trends, improve financial and operational efficiency and drive customer engagement."

With KlariVis, banks can aggregate data across disparate systems to gain insight into deposit account growth, fee income, loan growth and trends, customer engagement levels, credit quality trends, financial results and more. The platform delivers easy to understand dashboards compiled with high-value, actionable data, enabling institutions to increase customer engagement and drive revenue to the bottom line.

Snyder continued, “Andy understands the KlariVis story and recognizes how useful a tool it can be for institutions to better engage with customers and more effectively provide the customer experience that is demanded today. Our partnership better positions us to gain recognition from community bankers who are frustrated by the data conundrum.”

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to access their transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team has more than 100+ years of community banking experience and aims to provide financial institutions with a data analytics platform designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. To learn more visit www.klarivis.com and find KlariVis on Twitter and LinkedIn.