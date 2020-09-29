Actian and Sotero Partner to Deliver Secure Data Migration and Enterprise Key Management for Industry-Leading Hybrid Cloud Data Warehouse

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actian, the leader in hybrid cloud data warehousing and data integration, today announced a strategic partnership with enterprise data protection provider Sotero. This partnership incorporates Sotero’s KeepEncrypt 360 solution into the Actian Avalanche™ hybrid cloud data warehouse service, extending Avalanche’s enterprise-class security.

The combination of Actian Avalanche and Sotero KeepEncrypt 360 offers enterprises robust and comprehensive end-to-end encrypted data security across all enterprise data, both at rest and in motion, and ensures that regardless of workload or location, data is protected. In addition, this partnership delivers enterprise-class automated threat detection and prevention, further mitigating risk for data warehouse processes with Actian. This critical capability enables enterprise-class levels of data security for data migrations across enterprise systems and operational data warehouse analytical workloads, both in the cloud and the data center.

"We understand an enterprise client's concern for data security and privacy when adopting cloud-based SaaS offerings,” said Purandar Das, CEO and Co-Founder, Sotero. “We are thrilled to partner with Actian to further expand their capability in securing the enterprise client's journey end-to-end with Actian Avalanche hybrid cloud data warehouse."

Sotero was engineered to address the inherent limitations of today’s data protection products. Sotero, with KeepEncrypt, enables data to stay encrypted through the entire lifecycle, thereby eliminating the vulnerability of today’s data solutions to decrypt data for use. Sotero is also architected to operate in scale and support the high performance Actian solution. Sotero is a comprehensive solution providing role-based access control with built-in key management and key rotation. Like Actian, Sotero is a multi-cloud solution enabling organizations to operate in their cloud of choice.

Actian Avalanche sets the bar for performance, scalability, deployment flexibility and economics, both in the cloud and on-premise. The Avalanche single tenant architecture ensures the highest levels of security by providing private network isolation, disk and columnar encryption, built-in data masking, robust access control capabilities, as well as 24x7 maintenance and monitoring. As part of the Cloud Security Alliance, Actian continuously adopts best practices to ensure secure cloud computing. Its robust Cloud Security Framework ensures SOC-II 2 compliance.

“Actian customers deploying cloud data warehouse solutions are looking for the ability to manage encryption and key management across multi-cloud platforms and in a hybrid deployment with a centralized solution,” said Marc Potter, Chief Revenue Officer, Actian. “Enterprises are also looking for secure data migration between environments as they move from on-premise to a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. The partnership between Sotero and Actian provides customers with the industry’s first solution to address these requirements with zero impact on performance.”

The Sotero partnership is part of Actian’s ongoing drive to identify key partners to join its partner ecosystem, helping enterprises improve data analytics capabilities, achieve faster time to insights, facilitate more effective business decision-making, improve data security and thrive in the competitive global marketplace.

The solution is available immediately, with both companies having completed technical integration and certification. For more information, please contact us.

About Actian

Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to thousands of organizations worldwide. Through the deployment of innovative, enterprise-class, hybrid data products, fully managed cloud services, mobile and IoT Edge data management and industry solutions, Actian ensures that business-critical systems can analyze, transact and connect at their very best – both on-premise and in the cloud. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations around the globe trust Actian to help them solve their toughest data challenges to transform how they run their businesses…with data. For more, visit http://www.actian.com.

About Sotero

Sotero is redefining data security with its innovative approach of both securing data as well as automating detection and prevention of all potential attempts to steal data. Sotero’s unique encryption-based approach protects data at its core - at rest, in flight, and in use - rendering any data breach valueless. In addition to protecting the data, Sotero uses advanced AI & machine learning to detect and flag malicious attempts before they happen. This is a recognition of the fact that a known threat is usually one that has already occurred. Sotero’s approach is to identify such attempts before they happen. While security products focus on the environment, the network and the periphery, Sotero focuses on protecting what matters most: data.