Ultimate’s Compliance Solutions Help Growing Property Management Company Effortlessly Adapt to New Requirements

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that MC Residential, a fast-growing real estate and property management company that strives to help its employees, investors, and residents “Share in the Good Life,” is meeting a variety of compliance challenges using UltiPro, from Ultimate Software, which will become UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) on October 1 following its merger with Kronos.

MC Residential is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has operations in Arizona, Texas, and Oklahoma. Prior to UltiPro, the company used an HCM solution with limited functionality that lacked the ability to deliver a meaningful employee experience. MC Residential sought a solution that could deliver robust people analytics, improve employee access, and simplify HR administration and compliance. The company chose UltiPro and went live in January 2017.

One challenge facing employers with at least 100 employees is the requirement to file an EEO-1 report annually with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). In January 2016, the EEOC announced revisions to the EEO-1 report that obligated employers to include the additional reporting of employees’ W-2 earnings and hours worked (Component 2). The EEOC requires submission of the report through the EEO-1 Online Filing System or as an electronically transmitted data file. In March 2019, a ruling determined that companies would be required to collect and submit the additional Component 2 data for 2017, 2018, and annually in future years.

“I completed my EEO-1 Component 2 data this year with literally the push of a button for the filing and certification for 2017, 2018, and 2019. The file was accepted with zero errors and it was a breeze,” said Angie Carr, HR/payroll systems analyst for MC Residential. “When Ultimate updated UltiPro to give customers the tools we needed for these new reporting requirements, it delivered four reports that customers could review and troubleshoot. Three validated my data, and then a fourth was formatted for uploading to the EEO website. Additionally, Ultimate provided its customary free, informative training to make the process even easier.”

Carr noted that the out-of-the-box EEO reporting from UltiPro created time savings for her of up to six full weeks for the three years of required filing. In addition to the EEO report, Carr also relies on UltiPro to simplify compliance and save time in several areas:

Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) reporting has been reduced for Carr to a few keystrokes. A dashboard provides visibility into MC Residential healthcare liabilities and real-time data is easily accessible.

UltiPro’s Smart Tax Search tool automatically recommends the correct federal, state, and local payroll tax, based on the home addresses MC Residential candidates enter into UltiPro Recruiting or UltiPro Onboarding. Carr has no need to review spreadsheets or tax documents to determine what tax structure applies to a specific employee.

The workflows in UltiPro Onboarding have automated candidates’ background checks for MC Residential. The completion, review, and signing of tax forms and policy documents are all completed electronically within UltiPro. The solution also confirms an employee’s eligibility to work in the United States using E-Verify.

“I truly believe Ultimate is the best company to keep its customers compliant with all regulatory changes—Ultimate’s goal is continuous innovation to serve its customers,” said Carr. “Ultimate listens. The company monitors the community pages in the Customer Success Portal where we post comments, and the Shared Ideas feature allows customers to send ideas directly to Ultimate’s product team. Not only do customers get to post their ideas, but customers can also vote on them. When we receive new UltiPro releases, the solution says right on the screen, ‘This functionality came from you [Ultimate’s customers] out of Shared Ideas.’”

“UltiPro enables companies to adapt more quickly to changing conditions,” said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at Ultimate. “We are pleased to see the operational efficiencies that MC Residential has achieved with UltiPro, and how a wide range of tools are helping the company solve its compliance challenges.”

