Mexican Construction Company IURO Eliminates Hours of Meeting Time by Discovering New Ways to Work Better and Improve Project Management With Wrike

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced that IURO Constructora Integral, an innovative Mexican construction company that designs and builds commercial and residential structures, is using Wrike as a single source of truth for project management. With Wrike, IURO has found new ways to work better as a team and with their clients.

IURO needed a better way to supervise its projects and communicate with key stakeholders. After trying several work management platforms, the firm agreed Wrike was the best choice to consolidate communications. “Without a central hub, clients were left confused and priorities were unclear,” said Charlie Hawthorne Flaherty, Founder, IURO. “We were spending too much time just following up with teams to get status updates. Wrike automates this process, helping us save at least two hours every day for our projects. With nine to ten projects underway at one time, that time savings quickly added up.”

Wrike’s views provide IURO’s leaders the insights and visibility they need to quickly adjust plans, shift priorities, and inform teammates as needed. “With Dashboards, I can zip over to see what my team is doing and get my updates,” added Hawthorne Flaherty. “It raises everybody to a new level of interaction and a sense of control because they can see what their priority is. When, inevitably, something changes and priorities shift, not just one person knows. Everybody on that project knows what's happened. You don’t have to call 18 million different people.”

For IURO, one of the biggest benefits of transitioning to Wrike has been identifying new ways to streamline workflows, especially with clients. IURO discovered training its clients on using Wrike could simplify their interactions while delivering real-time updates. “We have gotten more clients involved in Wrike because there's no better way of communicating,” said Andrea Flores Diaz, Commercial Director, IURO. “Email is just obsolete. Also, it is hard to keep an accurate trail of the latest information unless it is all in one place. With Wrike, everything is just very clear.”

“Today’s modern professionals need a single and centralized work management platform that can easily handle complex global projects,” said Saranya Babu, Wrike’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “By selecting Wrike, IURO has sent a strong signal that they intend to embrace technology to transform how their firm gets work done, making them more agile and responsive to their clients’ needs.”

