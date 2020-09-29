DataVerify Flood Services Completes Integration into the Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform to Automate Flood Zone Determinations

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataVerify Flood Services, a recognized leader in the flood zone determination field, announced that it has integrated with Ellie Mae, the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. The integration will enable lenders to automatically order flood zone determination services through the Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform.

The enhanced integration of DataVerify Flood Services with Ellie Mae’s Digital Lending Platform paves the way towards eliminating the traditional push button manual process to order a flood zone determination during the loan origination process. Lenders will be able to set in place rules to automatically trigger an order for a flood zone determination with the required data being pulled from the loan file itself. This groundbreaking collaboration represents the first automated flood zone determination technology to be integrated with Ellie Mae’s new Digital Lending Platform and is expected to save lenders significant time and improve their workflow.

Ellie Mae’s Digital Lending Platform is built to empower lenders to efficiently originate, close, sell, and purchase loans that maximize ROI across their business all from a single system of record. The platform delivers a true digital mortgage experience across the entire mortgage workflow for every channel, every loan transaction, and every customer type.

Leading-edge technology enables DataVerify Flood Services to provide immediate flood zone determinations at loan origination while also providing reliable life of the loan tracking, ensuring the loan remains compliant with the mandatory insurance requirements. The automated determination feature will be backward-compatible, meaning a flood zone determination can be made at any time during the lending process.

“The automation of DataVerify Flood Services that leverage our advanced set of APIs into our new platform, is a critical step forward in providing lenders with a truly digital mortgage lending experience,” said Bob Hart, Vice President, Partner Development, Ellie Mae. “Our platform is designed to empower lenders to automate certain processes or choose when orders are submitted, as this is a new norm that they should expect from their LOS. Providing automated flood zone determinations is just one more piece of automation that we can now offer our customers as we continue to offer the automation functionality in additional partner service categories.”

“Our focus at DataVerify Flood Services has always been providing lenders with the right tools to help them automate their workflow while at the same time retaining our proven ability to mitigate risk,” said DataVerify President Brad Bogel. “We are proud that Ellie Mae has chosen us as the first flood zone determination company to be integrated to their new platform to provide lenders with a truly automated service experience.”

About DataVerify Flood Services

DataVerify Flood Services is a provider of flood zone determinations nationwide for lender compliance with National Flood Insurance Program regulatory requirements. As a recognized leader in the flood zone determination industry and a National Flood Association certified company, it offers state-of-the-art mapping, convenient reporting options and dependable flood zone determinations. Visit https://flood.dataverify.com/elliemae-integration.html or call 800.324.1284 for more information.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, reduce origination costs, and shorten the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call 877.355.4362 to learn more.