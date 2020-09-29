SHOWA, Choctaw-Kaul Announce Manufacturing & Distribution Partnership To Expand U.S. PPE Glove Supply

MENLO, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHOWA®, the leading U.S. manufacturer of Nitrile, single-use PPE gloves, and Choctaw-Kaul today announced a strategic partnership to meet accelerating U.S. demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gloves that are critical to protecting American frontline workers and citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 PPE demand shocks. Not only are less than half of all PPE (gloves, masks, respirators, etc.) manufactured in North America, but more than 95% of PPE gloves are currently made in Asia (predominantly China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand) - which means the U.S. is vulnerable to foreign supply chain disruptions. Meeting domestic demand for PPE gloves requires partners with the manufacturing and distribution resources – along with a proven track record of delivering high-quality, affordable equipment to commercial and government customers.

SHOWA is currently the only U.S. manufacturer of the Nitrile, single-use PPE gloves that front-line industrial, service, transportation, healthcare and government workers rely on. In late 2019, SHOWA invested significantly in its Fayette, Alabama glove manufacturing facility, and now has the production capacity to meet a 5-year Nitrile glove supply need - today. Choctaw-Kaul is a Native American owned manufacturer and distributer of gloves, personal protective equipment, safety equipment and supplies, and power tools. The organization has more than 100 years of manufacturing and distribution experience across the globe.

“The combination of SHOWA's manufacturing capabilities and Choctaw-Kaul’s extensive US distribution network will help ensure that the highest quality PPE gloves quickly get to organizations and individuals who need them most,” said Richard Heppell, COO Americas, Oceania & EMEA, SHOWA. “Domestically sourced PPE for U.S. frontline workers would reduce reliance on unpredictable and often unreliable overseas supply sources, in turn protecting people and lives through the pandemic and beyond.”

Kenny Tubby, President - Choctaw-Kaul, added: “Our mission has always been to lead our industry in providing safe work environments by supplying quality products and services at a competitive price point, and today’s announced partnership with SHOWA greatly advances that mission. Two industry leaders are coming together to manufacture and distribute American-made products that improve the health and safety of Americans.”

To learn more about how SHOWA can meet your COVID-19 PPE glove requirements with gloves that are manufactured and distributed in the U.S., visit the SHOWA Made in America product page: https://www.showagroup.com/us/en/made-in-america/en/made-america. Learn more about Choctaw-Kaul Distribution: http://www.choctawkaul.com/

About SHOWA

SHOWA is synonymous with the highest degree of hand protection and innovation. We pioneer revolutionary technology and create over 1,800 gloves, each meticulously engineered to provide the perfect protection for the task at hand. With 58 patents owned and more than 100 researchers and developers dedicated to making our best even better, we blaze a trail for our industry without imitation. SHOWA’s unparalleled quality is achieved through 100% integrated manufacturing, giving us complete control at every stage of design and production. Down to every fiber, our gloves are created better to perform better, unleashing new potential for hands at work.

About Choctaw Kaul

Choctaw-Kaul Distribution Company is a Native American owned manufacturer and distributor of gloves, personal protective equipment, safety supplies, janitorial supplies and hand & power tools. With over 100 years of manufacturing and distribution expertise, Choctaw-Kaul assists a wide variety of customers in providing them a safe, healthy and productive work environment. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Choctaw-Kaul has built a tradition based on our customers’ complete satisfaction. Learn more about Choctaw-Kaul Distribution at http://www.choctawkaul.com/