Saranas Awarded Technology Breakthroughs Contract With Premier

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saranas, Inc., developer of the Early Bird® Bleed Monitoring System designed for early detection of internal bleed complications during endovascular procedures, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., as part of Premier’s Technology Breakthroughs program. This new agreement, effective November 1, 2020, will allow Premier’s network of over 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems to receive special pricing and access to the Early Bird – the first and only device on the market that provides accurate and actionable bleed detection, enabling effective intervention before the patient shows symptoms or recovery is impacted.

“The Early Bird has the potential to significantly reduce the severity of bleeding complications, which can occur during and after endovascular procedures. These complications are dangerous for patients and costly to the healthcare system,” said Saranas President and CEO James Reinstein. “We are honored to be recognized by Premier’s Technology Breakthroughs program and are excited to make the Early Bird available to their physicians for the benefit of patients undergoing endovascular procedures.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About the Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System

The Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System includes a bleed detection array with integrated electrodes in a fully functional vascular access sheath. The Early Bird is designed to measure changes in bioimpedance to detect and monitor bleeding from vessel injury during endovascular procedures, such as a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), hemodynamic support device placement, or other complex endovascular interventions, where the femoral artery or vein is used to obtain vascular access. Visual and audible indicators on the Early Bird notify the clinician of the onset and progression of bleeding events.

About Saranas

Saranas is a privately held Houston-based medical device company focused on improving patient outcomes through early detection and monitoring of internal bleeding complications. The company’s patented Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System for vascular access procedures enables physicians to mitigate downstream consequences by addressing bleeding complications immediately, improving patient outcomes and lowering healthcare costs. For more information, please visit www.saranas.com.