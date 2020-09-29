Imagine Health Partners with Tenet Healthcare to Lower Cost of Healthcare for South Florida Employers

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. & COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imagine Health and Tenet Healthcare have partnered to expand access to a new type of health plan throughout South Florida. Through direct contracting and built-in price protection, the Imagine Health plan will cut costs and provide direct access to high-quality care for self-insured employers and employees in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties.

Through the relationship, self-funded employers and their employees can save as much as 20% on healthcare costs while gaining direct access to Tenet Healthcare’s 10 hospitals, including Palm Beach Children’s Hospital and two Level-1 trauma centers; eight ambulatory surgical centers; 20 urgent cares; and hundreds of primary care physicians and specialists throughout the region. An experienced Imagine Health member advocacy team will provide care navigation services, ensuring members get the most out of their health plan.

“In Florida, health insurance premiums rose 60% over the past 10 years, continuing a decades-long ballooning of healthcare costs nationwide,” said Chris Cigarran, CEO at Imagine Health. “The need for health systems to work hand in hand with employers to improve cost and access to coverage has become even more apparent over the last few months. Tenet Healthcare is leading this important charge in South Florida and, through this partnership, is deepening its community relationships to get people the care they need at a fair and affordable price.”

Tenet Healthcare is the largest health system in South Florida. This partnership seeks to replicate the benefits the health system and its patients have experienced in Texas, where it has been an Imagine Health partner for more than five years.

Imagine Health currently partners with health systems in 12 major metropolitan areas across the country, providing employers and their employees in each region access to high-quality care at favorable contracted rates. This is Imagine Health’s second partnership in Florida. The company entered the state in October 2019 through a partnership with Orlando Health.

For more information on Imagine Health, visit www.imaginehealth.com.

