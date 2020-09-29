VITALL Intelligence Announces Strategic Investment Partner Global Excel Management

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vitall Intelligence Inc. (VITALL), a Canadian health and technology leader providing subscription-based Personal Health Records services and real-time medical device data, is pleased to announce a strategic investment and partnership with Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel).

Global Excel of Sherbrooke, Quebec joins Blyth Investments, a Family Office from Ontario, combining their strengths to accelerate the commercial development of VITALL in the marketplace.

Dianne Carmichael, CEO of VITALL explains, “Integrating the critical, complex technology elements into an advanced SaaS platform has dominated our work so far, but the support of these proven strategic partners provides the foundation for aggressive revenue growth.”

Global Excel is a leading supplier of global healthcare risk management solutions including claims management for the leisure and business travel, expat/student, major medical/destination, and domestic health insurance industries. “Delivering a comprehensive range of healthcare risk management services, which exceed our clients’ expectations, has always been our primary focus,” said Reg Allatt, CEO of Global Excel. “VITALL advances our entry into the digital health era and represents one of many new services we will provide to our global client base.”

Blyth Investments Inc., an investment arm of the Simmonds Family Office known for incubating disruptive technologies, has helped shape VITALL’s business strategy. “Global Excel has emerged as a significant Canadian Healthcare leader on an international scale,” said Don Simmonds, Chairman and CEO of the Blyth Group. “This partnership represents a powerful means of advancing VITALL’s vision to provide a health records subscription service for individuals that travel extensively or have acute health challenges to manage, as well as enterprise solutions for the health, wellness, loyalty and employee benefits markets.”

Vitall Intelligence Inc. expects to invite an A-series investor later this year.

About VITALL:

VITALL (www.vitall.com) is a patient-centered health care service with global aspirations, that is revolutionizing the health technology sector by creating the first platform to successfully acquire individuals’ health records, consolidating their medical history and integrating it with real-time data from fitness and medical devices, securely accessible on any smartphone or computer from anywhere in the world.

About Global Excel

Global Excel (www.globalexcel.com) is a full-service provider of global healthcare risk management solutions. It offers a complete range of risk mitigation, cost containment, claims management and medical assistance services to over 370 clients located in more than 90 countries around the world. As a group, Global Excel is made up of over 1,100 employees across 9 global offices and is headquartered in Sherbrooke, Canada.

About Blyth Group:

Blyth Group (www.blythgroup.ca) is a Family Office that places financial and human capital behind ideas with global impact. An active investment portfolio emphasizes technology, real estate and healthcare.