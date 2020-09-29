Neuropore Therapies Licenses Autophagy Modulators to Global Cancer Technology for Treatment of Cancers and Other Life-Threatening Diseases

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neuropore Therapies, Inc. announced today that it has licensed two mechanistically distinct classes of potent, selective and brain penetrating modulators of mTOR–regulated autophagy to Global Cancer Technology. This portfolio of small molecule autophagy modulators, targeting PI3K and VPS34, was discovered by Neuropore Therapies and characterized using its comprehensive platform of autophagy and lysosomal biogenesis cellular assays. Neuropore Therapies will continue to investigate the utility of autophagy modulators for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders while Global Cancer Technology will pursue the use of these PI3K and VPS34 inhibitors for the treatment of cancers and other life-threatening diseases.

Doug Bonhaus, CEO of Neuropore Therapies, commented, “Modulators of autophagy have therapeutic potential in a wide range of diseases including cancers, metabolic and neurodegenerative disorders. While Neuropore Therapies continues to explore the therapeutic potential of autophagy modulators for neurodegenerative disorders, we are very pleased to see the therapeutic potential of these PI3K and VPS34 targeted compounds pursued for additional indications.”

About Neuropore Therapies, Inc.

Neuropore Therapies is developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat and slow the progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The approach being taken by Neuropore is to target an underlying pathological process common to these disorders – the accumulation of toxic oligomeric aggregates of misfolded neuronal proteins in cell membranes. By preventing the formation and enhancing the clearance of these toxic aggregates synaptic function may be restored and neurodegenerative processes slowed.

About Global Cancer Technology

About Global Cancer Technology: Global Cancer Technology is a non-revenue medical technology holding company with licenses to commercialize nanoparticle technology for treating COVID-19 and for use in cancer drug delivery. The company has additional IP in its portfolio to develop novel therapies for treating Glioblastomas, reducing Chemotherapy side effects, sensitizing tumors and developing technologies using invisible nano Quantum Dot and optical recording for marking and tracking medical devices. The Company also has IP under development to treat prostate disease using ‘Boiling Histotripsy”.

The Company has recently submitted a Form 1-A to the SEC for qualification for a Reg A+ mini IPO offering.