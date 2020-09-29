The Worldcom Public Relations Group Welcomes Litzky Public Relations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Worldcom Public Relations Group, (Worldcom) the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, continues to build out its partnership and announced today that Worldcom recently voted Litzky Public Relations, Inc. (LPR) into its partnership.

“Our organization is committed to building a trusted, collaborative partnership of independent agencies that pursue the highest level of excellence to help us expand our global expertise and footprint,” said Monty Hagler President and CEO, RLF Communications, and Worldcom’s Americas Region Chair. “Litzky Public Relations is an outstanding agency, and an important addition to our partnership. They are a highly respected agency with deep experience in consumer brands that focus on family and children and will contribute greatly to our partnership.”

The welcoming of LPR to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process that ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership and their ability to meeting the standards of trust and collaboration that has defined The Worldcom PR Group since its founding in 1988. As the Group’s newest partner, LPR joins a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge, best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and to collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional and global needs of any prospect.

“Joining Worldcom enables us to expand our capabilities and better serve our clients in today’s global marketplace. Our partnership provides us with a global perspective and a network of best-in-class agencies in markets around the world,” said Josslynne Welch, president of Litzky Public Relations. “We are proud to join such a respected and accomplished group of PR professionals.”

Litzky Public Relations is a full-service, award-winning boutique agency located in Hoboken, NJ. With more than 30 years of expertise partnering with consumer brands that serve kids and families, the agency is known for its entrepreneurial spirit, exceptional client service, and results-focused approach.

Recognized for success and expertise within the pop culture, family, lifestyle, and licensing space, the agency’s client portfolio includes toys and games, outdoor play, children’s furniture, baby gear, wheeled goods, children’s apparel, footwear, educational materials, books, and products that provide play and companionship for older adults along with non-profits and trade associations.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

