BrainBox AI Welcomes Asia-based Partnership with Sunland Cleantech

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainBox AI, the pioneer provider of autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) technology for corporate and commercial buildings, is pleased to welcome Hong Kong-based Sunland Cleantech to its growing family of Licensed Reseller partners.

BrainBox AI offers building owners a unique technology combining deep learning, cloud-based computing and algorithms to support a self-operating building. BrainBox AI’s solution enables the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems in a building to operate autonomously, in real-time, leading to a reduction of up to 25% in total energy costs in less than 3 months, a 20-40% reduction in carbon footprint and a 60% increase in occupant comfort.

Sunland Cleantech can now provide its clients with access to the latest energy consumption optimization technologies in-market and enable impactful utility bill savings for building owners. BrainBox AI technology can be installed in 2-3 hours and does not require the deployment of sensors.

“ Partnering with BrainBox AI to deliver energy savings to our clients with zero CAPEX and short lead times helps us keep our commitment to reduce HVAC energy consumption in Asia,” shared Chad Sunde, Managing Director and co-Founder of Sunland Cleantech. “ With the impact of climate change manifesting itself more every day, the BrainBox AI solution offers a better path to positive change.”

“ We are very pleased to be partnering with Sunland Cleantech and bringing BrainBox AI to the Asian market. We look forward to Sunland Cleantech helping us achieve our mission of significantly decreasing the real estate industry’s energy consumption and consequently its impact on climate change,” stated Rainer Wellige, Chief Revenue Officer at BrainBox AI.

Since its launch in May 2019, BrainBox AI has already teamed up with over 30 partners across the world to deliver an industry-defining AI solution to market. Building owners located in Asia are encouraged to contact Sunland Cleantech to learn more about what BrainBox AI can do for their buildings today. Visit BrainBox AI’s website to learn more about the technology.

About Sunland Cleantech

Hong Kong-based Sunland Cleantech is a company with big dreams. We aim to be the #1 provider of technologies that reduce HVAC energy consumption in Asia. We are excited by new technologies coming to market that we can bring to Asia-based companies.

We are also very passionate about the world and we want to do what we can, to bring the current climate problems back to a more balanced and ultimately a safer place, for future generations. Learn more about Sunland Cleantech.

About BrainBox AI

Combining the leadership of Sean Neely, CEO and Co-Founder, and the expertise of Jean-Simon Venne, CTO and Co-Founder, BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 60 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal’s École de technologie supérieure (ETS). Learn more about BrainBox AI.