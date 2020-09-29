Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Expands Reverse Logistics Services to eCommerce Retailers in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, the leading provider of global ecommerce logistics services, today announced expanded reverse logistics capabilities within its warehouses in Mexico City and Guadalajara, Mexico. The company has historically provided reverse logistics, international freight, customs clearance, and B2B and D2C order fulfillment for major consumer electronics brands in Mexico, and is proud to extend its expertise to serve a wide range of ecommerce product verticals, including apparel, CPG, health and beauty, and others.

Ingram Micro’s ecommerce returns management solution comes at a critical time, as ecommerce in Latin America sees record growth, resulting in increased demand for reverse logistics. According to Visa, 13 million customers in Latin America made their first ecommerce purchases in the first quarter of 2020, and a 2020 consumer survey from Statista indicates that 26% of online shoppers required a return within a year of purchase, up 4% from the same window last year.

“As an emerging market, Latin America offers significant opportunity for growth. In addition to providing fast ecommerce order fulfillment and forward logistics services, we are proud to offer comprehensive reverse logistics and returns solutions to meet the growing needs of online brands and retailers across all industries and verticals,” said Martin Garcia-Brosa, executive managing director of Latin America, Ingram Micro. “A company’s ability to process returns quickly is hugely beneficial. In addition to enabling them to recover margin on inventory, a user-friendly return policy is very attractive to customers, motivating them to spend more and make repeat purchases. We are already handling ecommerce returns for major online marketplaces and we look forward to welcoming new customers.”

Ingram Micro’s warehouses in Latin America extend beyond its two locations in Mexico City. Its 17 facilities in the region span Costa Rica, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile, and its Miami-based Foreign-Trade Zone serves as a gateway to Latin America. In addition to reverse logistics, Ingram Micro’s ecommerce services in Latin America include forward logistics, dropship management and optimization, and cross-border shipping.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology and mobility markets. We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.