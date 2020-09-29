Genosity and Olink Proteomics Announce Strategic Collaboration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genosity Inc., and Olink Proteomics AB announced today that they have entered into a strategic services and collaboration agreement within the United States. This will allow Olink to further expand its innovative protein biomarker discovery services for the U.S. market, while enabling Genosity to add high throughput proteomics to its repertoire of available technologies.

Genosity is a biotechnology company that currently offers many genomic assays based on DNA and RNA analysis to its pharmaceutical customers for both clinical research and clinical trials applications. Through the collaboration, Genosity will provide wider access to the Olink high-multiplex protein biomarker discovery portfolio by utilizing Genosity’s cutting edge CLIA/GCP/GLP laboratory. Beyond offering the Olink technology within the Genosity laboratory, Genosity will also provide Olink with a path towards further decentralization and commercialization through inclusion of the Olink technology inside the Genosity Integrated Genomics Toolkit (IGT) software solution. The Genosity comprehensive sample to result report system is operational at a number of institutions within the United States that are potential customers for the Olink technology and allows for easier adoption and implementation of innovative and new testing solutions.

“We are excited to introduce another cutting-edge omics platform into our Genomic ecosystem. As we continue to advance precision medicine, we are always looking for new technologies to add to our laboratory service offering. The ability to perform such highly multiplexed, proteomic profiling experiments with the same sequencers we use to sequence Genomes is revolutionary,” said Robert Daber, CTO and cofounder of Genosity.

“We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with Genosity, which we are confident will broaden the access to our protein biomarker solutions for the wider scientific community in the U.S. We have been greatly impressed during our discussions with Genosity, from their well-established entrepreneurial history in the biotechnology arena, to their clear understanding of precision medicine and Olink’s contribution to this area. Our conversations with Genosity’s existing customers have only strengthened this impression, and they are clearly at the forefront of genomics, bioinformatics and precision oncology. We are genuinely excited about the opportunity to add proteomics to their offering in order to expand and accelerate precision medicine towards clinical applications and patient care,” said Erik Pettersson, Head of Business Development, Olink Proteomics.

“Proteomics is becoming an area of increasing interest for research and clinical research applications. Olink’s unique approach has clearly made it the market leader in this innovative area of biomarker discovery. The key to any biomedical innovation is how it will eventually answer a relevant clinical question for patient care. Proteomics and especially Olink have only scratched the surface of their applications, we look forward to working with them as they expand their footprint across this country and beyond,” says Marc Grodman MD, cofounder and CEO, Genosity Inc.

About the technology

Olink’s Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology utilizes pairs of antibodies linked to complementary oligonucleotides, which are brought into proximity when the antibody binds to the target protein. The proximity results in formation of PCR Target sequence which can be further amplified, detected, and quantified using standard methodologies. The Olink® Explore platform currently enables 1536 proteins to measured using less than 3 µL of sample using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) readout, producing up to 1.3 million protein data measurements per week per Illumina® NovaSeq system. Olink’s technology is superior to other immunoassays because using specific DNA oligos prevents any cross-reactivity as a result of unspecific antibody binding, and enables sensitive, rapid, high throughput protein measurements at very high multiplexing levels, consuming minimal sample.

About Genosity:

Genosity is a life science biotechnology company that employs its expertise, novel software solutions and laboratory services for both somatic and germline applications to enable its strategic partners to fully realize the value of precision medicine for both the research and clinical markets. For more information, please visit us at https://genosity.com

About Olink:

Olink offers an unmatched high-multiplex technique to identify actionable biomarkers, with a strong focus on the human plasma proteome. Using minimal sample volume, we provide quantifiable results with high-throughput, exceptional sensitivity and specificity, with coverage across a broad dynamic range. Our mission is to accelerate proteomics together with the scientific community across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and better understand complex real-time human biology. We are committed to develop our offering and are continuously expanding our protein coverage for a growing number of biological processes and pathways.

Olink is well-established in Europe (HQ Uppsala, Sweden) and the USA (HQ Boston, MA), with a rapidly developing presence across Asia. We also work with a growing number of core labs around the world offering analysis and support to an expanding global customer base.

For more information, please visit https://www.olinkexplore.com

Olink® is a registered trademark of Olink Proteomics AB.